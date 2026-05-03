Persepolis coach Vieira’s future remains uncertain

TEHRAN - The future of Osmar Loss Vieira’s presence on Persepolis’ bench remains uncertain.

The coaching situation at Persepolis for the upcoming season is one of the biggest mysteries in Iranian football.

If Persepolis is only to participate in domestic competitions, it seems highly unlikely that the club would be willing to pay nearly $1.5 million in salary to Osmar. Instead, they prefer to trust local coaches at a significantly lower cost.

The latest news regarding Osmar’s relationship with Persepolis is that the Brazilian coach has repeatedly requested the club to clarify the status of his contract. However, the club officials have strangely asked Osmar not to make any decisions about his future until after the 2026 World Cup and once the Iran league schedule and Asian qualification spots are finalized.