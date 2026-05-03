Iran advances 16 fisheries port projects, completes 5 last year

TEHRAN – The director general of fishing ports development and management at the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) outlined actions taken in the previous Iranian calendar year 1404 (ended in late March), pointing to the implementation of around 16 major projects in the fishing ports sector, including breakwater construction, wharves, dredging of basins, and expansion of support buildings and core infrastructure along the southern coasts (the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea).

According to Ministry of Agriculture, Mohammad Taheri also announced the completion of five port projects which, after being handed over to provincial fisheries bodies and operators, were officially inaugurated and brought into operation with the presence of senior officials.

He noted that despite unforeseen challenges and the severe conditions of the imposed war, effective steps were taken toward the construction, completion, and development of fishing ports across the country. These efforts aimed to upgrade infrastructure, improve efficiency, and enhance working conditions for fishermen.

The official acknowledged that some projects faced limitations or partial suspension due to wartime conditions, stressing that the department, in coordination with the organization’s leadership, prioritized projects and continued pursuing key initiatives with full commitment. He expressed hope that with improved conditions, full implementation of these projects would resume.

Taheri said that out of the total approved budget of 42 trillion rials (about $84 million) for the previous year, only 6.0 trillion rials (about 14.3 percent) had been allocated. Despite the funding constraints, efforts focused on optimizing resource management to achieve the best possible outcomes.

He added that around 20 trillion rials (about $40 million) in funding is projected for the current year under capital asset development programs, with additional allocations expected from the Makran coastal development plan and the presidential office for rural and deprived areas. If these funds materialize, at least seven new projects will be launched while 13 ongoing projects will continue, signaling a positive outlook for expanding fishing port infrastructure and strengthening sector capacity.

EF/MA