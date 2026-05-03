Daneshdoust: Piazza a valuable opportunity for Iran volleyball

TEHRAN — Ehsan Daneshdoust, a member of Iran’s national volleyball team, believes head coach Roberto Piazza is a major chance for Iranian volleyball.

Speaking on Sunday, Daneshdoust said the national team’s training camps have finally started despite ongoing difficulties, and he thanked the Volleyball Federation for arranging the sessions. For now, the workouts are being led by Iranian coaches, with Piazza expected to join the squad during the team’s camp in Turkey.

Daneshdoust praised Piazza for bringing a high level of structure to the team, highlighting his strong discipline, detailed planning, and elevated technical standards since taking charge. He also singled out the coach’s ability to manage players’ psychology—something he said has helped create a more unified and professional team atmosphere.

“In my view, Piazza is a valuable opportunity for Iranian volleyball,” Daneshdoust said. “I hope he can keep the momentum going and make the national team’s progress even smoother—just as Julio Velasco did in the past.”

On his club future, Daneshdoust said he is still weighing options. While he has offers from both domestic and international clubs, his top priority is a respected foreign league. He is currently reviewing the proposals and aims to finalize a smart decision for next season.