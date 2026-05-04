Necessary measures considered to secure essential goods: CBI governor

TEHRAN- The Governor of the Central Bank, referring to the necessary forecasts for securing essential goods, stated that the government has tried with all its might to ensure no shortages occur in essential goods and medicine, and the necessary actions have been taken in this regard.

According to IRNA from the Central Bank, Abdolnaser Hemmati, in a meeting with members of the Article 90 Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, while emphasizing the intensification of supervision over the banking network, added: The Central Bank will not allow banks to overdraw in any form.

The head of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank, in this meeting, considered controlling liquidity growth as one of today's necessities and stated: The Central Bank is striving daily to control liquidity growth with the aim of curbing inflation as the Central Bank's primary duty.

Regarding the targeted allocation of foreign currency by the Central Bank, Hemmati clarified: The country's foreign currency needs are being met according to a codified plan and in line with the country's necessities.

It is worth mentioning that the members of the Article 90 Commission of the Constitution of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, in this meeting, while approving of the Central Bank's actions, emphasized issues such as the implementation of electronic checks, market and currency control, the need for greater supervision over the banking network, and attention to passive defense.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development announced that the record for transporting essential goods from ports during the Ramadan War has been broken compared to the 12-day war, with a 20% increase in the clearance and unloading of goods.

Referring to the record being broken for the transport of essential goods from ports during the Ramadan War compared to the 12-day war, and the 20% increase in the clearance and unloading of goods, Farzaneh Sadegh said: "The burden of these efforts has been on the shoulders of our dear drivers who, thousands of kilometers away, for example, from Ardabil as their starting point, travel empty non-stop to load and transport from the southern ports, which shows how they stand by the people of their country."

EF/MA