Imam Khomeini Airport handles over 21,000 passengers as flights resume

TEHRAN – More than 21,000 passengers traveled through Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport in the week from April 25 to May 1, signaling a steady recovery in air traffic following the reopening of Iran’s airspace after weeks of disruption, airport authorities said.

Javad Salehi-Artimani, deputy head of airport operations, said a total of 21,549 passengers were handled on 202 inbound and outbound flights during the period. Of these, 11,427 passengers departed on outbound flights, while 10,122 arrived in the country.

The figures come after Iran began gradually resuming domestic and international flights on April 25 at both Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad Airport, following nearly 50 days of suspension triggered by a recent war involving the United States and Israel.

Salehi-Artimani noted that flight operations showed “stability and growth,” with peak traffic recorded on May 1, when 38 flights were handled in a single day. The busiest hour occurred between 1700 and 1800 local time, during which 22 flights were processed, highlighting operational readiness during peak periods.

During the reporting week, 11 airlines operated flights to 25 international destinations. Mahan Air accounted for the largest share of flights, operating 77 services, or 38% of the total. Meanwhile, Iran Air transported 6,159 passengers, representing 29% of total passenger traffic.

Istanbul remained the most popular international destination, with 59 flights carrying more than 12,000 passengers. Other high-traffic routes included Muscat, Najaf and Medina, reflecting both commercial and religious travel demand.

Cargo traffic also showed significant volumes, with more than 428,000 kilograms of passenger baggage and over 624,000 kilograms of commercial freight handled in the same period.

AM

