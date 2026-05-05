TEHRAN– Official reports from the United States indicate that the economic consequences of the American-Israeli war on Iran are becoming painfully visible on domestic soil, turning into a major nightmare for Trump and his allies.

While much has been said about the Iran conflict, serious warnings now confirm tangible economic repercussions within the US itself.

Data reveals that one-quarter of American farmers lack the financial means to purchase fertilizer. According to official reports and US Senate communications, the price spike is directly linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately one-third of global fertilizer trade passes through this strategic route, and the blockade has choked off exports from the Persian Gulf. Since late February, fertilizer components like urea have risen by 25%, with price increases ranging from 9% to 31% across various products.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices in California have surged past $5 per gallon.

Other industries and production sectors have also suffered severe damage from the war-mongering policy against Iran.

The accumulation of these crises led the New York Times to warn in a detailed report that the United States is, literally, an empire in decline.

This reality is terrifying for Trump and his allies from two perspectives. First, they have no clear plan to escape the swamp of problems they themselves created.

Second, the patience of the American people is running out. Official reports indicate Trump is at his lowest level of public popularity, with his political capital sharply eroded.

The domestic blowback from an overseas conflict now threatens to reshape the US political landscape.