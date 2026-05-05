Facilitating business processes necessary to support production: IRICA head

TEHRAN- The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), emphasizing the vital role of customs in supporting production, trade, and people's livelihoods, stressed the continuation of structural reforms, process digitalization (intelligentization), and facilitating the clearance of essential goods.

According to the Mehr News Agency, Foroud Asgari, the IRICA head, stated in the 116th session of the Government and Private Sector Dialogue Council of Hormozgan Province that customs is one of the main pillars of supporting production, trade, and securing people's livelihoods, and emphasized the need to facilitate business processes.

Referring to the formulation of a unified instruction in cooperation with adjacent agencies to facilitate trade, he said: "Our goal is for trade to be conducted with ease and at the lowest cost."

Asgari added: "The revision of trade and customs processes during the emergency conditions and the early days of the holy month of Ramadan during the Imposed War was carried out with the cooperation of competent authorities so that trade procedures could be conducted more smoothly."

According to the customs chief, the 100% clearance of essential goods in minimum time, with the cooperation of adjacent agencies, played a significant role in meeting the country's needs during the 40-day war, to the extent that 3 million tons of essential goods were cleared during that period.

Referring to the round-the-clock operation of the country's customs, especially border customs and ports, including Shahid Rajaei, during holidays, he said: "These efforts have been made to prevent any disruption in the supply of essential goods, food, and medicine."

IRICA has previously announced in a statement that during the 39 days of the imposed American-Zionist war against the country, customs clearance procedures for 2,874,000 tons of essential goods were completed at the country's customs offices and dispatched.

The statement reads: "Accordingly, customs clearance and the exit of more than 112,000 trucks carrying essential goods were carried out at the country's customs offices during the 39 days of the war, from February 28, 2026 to April 7, 2026."

In total, during the aforementioned period, 2,874,000 tons of essential goods were loaded and brought into the country through the national transport fleet.

The statement emphasized: "The country's customs offices are ready to carry out customs procedures and 24-hour clearance of essential goods needed by the people, as well as raw materials for production units, and this process continues with the cooperation and solidarity of traders, adjacent organizations, and the national transport network."

Additionally, the support package offering customs facilities to economic actors in emergency situations remains in place at the country's customs offices.

Meanwhile, on April 11, the IRICA head, referring to the directives and instructions issued during the war, emphasized the continued provision of special customs facilities to economic actors in emergency situations.

Foroud Asgari, while appreciating the relentless efforts of customs personnel as the country's economic border guards during the third imposed war, added: "During the third imposed war, the dedicated and hardworking customs staff, just as in the 12-day war, stood alongside the people in the field of service. With round-the-clock efforts throughout this period, they were present in the arena of service and defense of the homeland. These relentless efforts and hardships deserve appreciation and gratitude."

He stated: "Despite repeated threats at zero border points and ports across the country, bringing satisfaction and contentment to the people, especially economic actors, was the best reward during these difficult days. Customs personnel, as the economic border guards of the country, once again distinguished themselves with honor and pride by maintaining their presence at customs offices and carrying out customs procedures for essential goods and basic necessities around the clock, in defense of the homeland."

The head of Iran's Customs Administration added: "In the current circumstances, it is essential to maintain the level of preparedness and vigilance in the coming days within the framework of the directives and instructions issued during the war, and within this same framework, special customs facilities during emergencies should continue to be provided to the entrepreneurs."

EF/MA