Iran rejects Arab League resolution as politically motivated and legally baseless

TEHRAN- Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has firmly rejected a recent resolution adopted by the League of Arab States, describing it as biased, legally unfounded, and a deliberate attempt to distort the realities surrounding ‘US-Israeli aggression against Iran.’

In a letter dated May 4 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of the UN Security Council Fu Cong, Iravani dismissed Arab League Resolution 9245 in its entirety. He said that the document ignores ‘unlawful acts of aggression’ carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iravani criticized the resolution for containing “unfounded, misleading, and politically motivated allegations.” He said the text reflects a one-sided narrative and fails to acknowledge the root causes of the current situation. According to the ambassador, the resolution omits the “incontrovertible fact” that Iran has been the target of unprovoked armed attacks, in violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Instead, he added, the resolution attempts to assign blame to Iran, which is the victim of an unlawful war of aggression. Iravani emphasized that Tehran’s legal position, including its interpretation of recent UN Security Council developments and its exercise of the right to self-defense, has already been communicated to the United Nations on multiple occasions.



He also reiterated Iran’s stance regarding the role of several regional states, including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, accusing them of involvement in actions that have contributed to the conflict.

Concluding his letter, Iravani stressed that efforts to misrepresent the situation or shield alleged perpetrators from accountability would neither change the legal realities nor absolve those responsible of their obligations under international law