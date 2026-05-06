Iran’s U23 team in limbo as Asian Games approach

TEHRAN – Iran U23 football team—traditionally known as Team Omid—find themselves in a familiar state of uncertainty just months before the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya. Despite official assurances that the team will represent the country, a lack of clarity over their technical staff, squad composition, and preparation plans has once again raised serious concerns about the federation’s long-term planning.

Recent remarks by Ali Targholizadeh, head of the Technical and Development Committee of the Football Federation, outlined broad intentions for Iran’s youth teams, including the U20 and U17 sides, both of which are scheduled to compete in upcoming Asian qualifiers.

However, beyond general statements that “plans are in place,” few details were provided regarding the structure, timeline, or logistics of these preparations, particularly for the U23 team.

The situation is more pressing for Team Omid. With less than four months remaining until the Asian Games start, the team still do not have a confirmed head coach, nor a finalized player pool. Historically, such last-minute decision-making has contributed to Iran’s prolonged failure at the U23 level; the team have not qualified for the Olympic Games in nearly half a century and have struggled to make an impact in continental competitions.

Among the candidates to take charge, current U20 head coach Hossein Abdi has emerged as the frontrunner, with initial talks reportedly held between him and federation officials. Meanwhile, Mehdi Rahmati, head coach of Kheybar Khoramabad, has also been mentioned as a serious contender. Yet, no final decision has been made, and time continues to slip away.

Adding to the ambiguity, Mehdi Alinejad, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, emphasized that his organization will not intervene in the matter, placing full responsibility on the football federation. “We expect the federation to determine the situation,” he stated, underlining the urgency of resolving the issue.

As things stand, Iran U23 team remain in limbo, caught between promises of participation and a lack of actionable planning. Without swift decisions on leadership, training camps, and friendly matches, hopes of reversing decades of underachievement may once again fade before they even take shape.