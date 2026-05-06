Asian Para Games: Nagoya team managers hold session

TEHRAN — Team managers participating in the 2026 Asian Para Games convened for a session at the Iranian Paralympic Committee (NPC) headquarters on Tuesday.

The specialized review and quality-assurance meeting for the ongoing training camps of disciplines targeting the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games was chaired by Mohammad Pouladgar, head of the delegation for the Games’ 5th edition.

It was attended by representatives from the National Paralympic Committee and the managers of the national teams taking part in the Games, in the NPC meeting hall.

During the session, the current status of the following sports was assessed: Para-Archery, Para Shooting, Sitting Volleyball, Para Powerlifting, Wheelchair Basketball, Boccia, Para Table Tennis, Cycling, Blind Football, Wheelchair Fencing, Para Taekwondo, Para Athletics, and Para Swimming.

Key topics included athlete equipment requirements, improving nutrition quality, expanding the use of psychological support services and legal supplements, and participation in international competitions to secure the MQS (Minimum Qualification Standard). Particular emphasis was placed on strict compliance with the standards set by the NPC for conducting training camps.

The 5th Asian Para Games will be held from Oct. 18 to 24, 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Prefecture, with approximately 4,000 athletes from 45 countries competing across 18 sports.