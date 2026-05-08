National Health Week to be marked

TEHRAN – The national health week is scheduled to be held from May 15 to 21, under the theme ‘sustainable healthcare with science and authority, enduring Iran’.

Each day of the week focuses on a specific topic.

Friday, May 15, ‘Healthy family, young Iran.’

Saturday, May 16, ‘Health system resilience, scientific management in crisis.’

Sunday, May 17, ‘Media and scientific promotion of health culture.’

Monday, May 18, ‘Self-Care and knowledge-based mental health.’

Tuesday, May 19, ‘Family physician, referral system, sustainable health.’

Wednesday, May 20, ‘Honoring health team martyred and wounded during US-Israeli war against Iran.'

Thursday, May 21, ‘Organ donation, self-sacrifice, life opportunity.’

World Health Day is observed annually on April 7. In 2026, the day called on people everywhere to stand with science under the theme ‘Together for health. Stand with science’.

According to deputy health minister Alireza Raeisi, this year’s theme indicates that science lays the foundation of fighting emerging health challenges such as microbial resistance, climate change, noncommunicable diseases, and the risk of pandemics.

However, the realization of the 2026 theme is impossible without securing health against politicization, sanctions, and military aggression, he noted.

Referring to the recent violent attacks by the US and Israel on Iran’s civilian and health infrastructures, which have led to the destruction of medical centers and the martyrdom of people and health workers, Raeisi underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and security of the health system during conflicts.

“As long as access to medicine, critical devices, and scientific interactions are used as a lever to achieve political aims, as long as military aggressions threaten the safety of health infrastructure, and the lives of medical staff, we cannot claim that we stand with science,” the official added.

“These days, we have been witnessing the widespread destruction of non-military units, airstrikes on universities, scientific research, and health centers by our enemies; a large number of our dear fellow men, including women, children, and health workers, have lost their lives.

Today, we announce that standing with science is only possible when political and military pressures can no longer be exerted on the health sector. Respecting science requires respecting the independence, security, and well-being of the countries,” Raeisi further noted.

The official went on to say that the scientific achievements of the domestic researchers and the exchange of knowledge with the international community are the best ways to realize universal health coverage (UHC), and reduce inequality of opportunity to have access to health services.

World Health Day 2026 launches a year-long campaign celebrating the power of scientific collaboration to protect the health of people, animals, plants, and the planet.

The campaign spotlights both scientific achievements and the multilateral cooperation needed to turn evidence into action – through a strong focus on the One Health approach.

It invites people everywhere to participate – by celebrating scientific achievements, engaging with evidence, and sharing personal stories of how science improves lives.

The campaign calls on governments, scientists, health workers, partners, and the public to stand with science by engaging with evidence, facts, and science-based guidance to protect health; rebuild trust in science and public health; and support science-led solutions for a healthier future.