Honorable, dignified negotiations are Iranians' main demand: Ayatollah Khatami

TEHRAN- Tehran’s interim Friday Prayers Leader, Ahmad Khatami, says the Iranian nation’s principal demand is for “honorable and dignified” negotiations, while praising the public’s continued support for the Islamic Establishment amid external pressure and military threats.

Speaking during this week’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Khatami commended 'the steadfast presence and support of the Iranian people over the past 70 days,' saying the nation had demonstrated unity and resilience amid heightened regional tensions.

He strongly condemned 'the US and Israeli war of aggression against Iran,' arguing that the large-scale participation of people in rallies and public gatherings across the country had frustrated the “hostile plots” of Iran’s enemies.

The senior cleric also praised Iran’s Armed Forces for their “powerful and crushing response” to threats against the country, saying the support shown by people from different segments of society reflected “God's grace and favor.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khatami warned against ongoing psychological warfare by hostile powers aimed at weakening public morale and creating uncertainty within Iranian society.

“Psychological warfare is an important part of the battle,” he said, urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid being influenced by 'fake news and misleading analyses' circulated by enemies.

Addressing Iran’s negotiating team, the cleric emphasized that officials should firmly uphold the country’s principles and positions during any diplomatic engagement and “not retreat even one step” from national interests.

Ayatollah Khatami also criticized recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, accusing Washington of adopting hostile and unlawful policies toward Iran.

“Regrettably, the president of a country claiming to be a superpower openly uses language associated with piracy,” he said, calling on Iran’s Foreign Ministry to pursue the matter in international forums.

He further cautioned against trusting statements made by US officials, urging people to carefully verify information before accepting it as fact.