Iran beach soccer drop to sixth in world ranking

TEHRAN – The Beach Soccer Worldwide Rankings show Iran national beach soccer team moved down one spot to sixth.

Team Melli, who have recently claimed the title of the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, sit sixth in the ranking with 1958 points.

Brazil remained top with 4085.25 points, followed by Portugal, Russia, Italy, Belarus and Spain.

In the women’s’ division, Spain lead the table, followed by Portugal and Ukraine.