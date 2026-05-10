Zarei elected as Iran Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation president

TEHRAN - Reza Zarei has been re-elected as the head of the Iran Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Federation for a four-year term.

In the election held on Sunday at the National Olympic Academy, Zarei won 31 votes out of 50 votes.

He was elected as head of the Federation for the fourth consecutive term.

Parastoo Abrishami, Saeid Haji Baglou, Kaveh Kashfi and Hamid Mosaedian were also among the candidates for the role.

Iran Mountaineering & Sport Climbing Federation (IMSCF) was established in 1947. IMSCF in one the oldest federations and sport associations in Iran.