Pistachio export increases 250% in a month on year

TEHRAN- Deputy Minister of Horticulture at the Ministry of Agriculture said: "In the first month of the current Iranian calendar year, Farvardin (March 21-April 20), pistachio exports increased by more than 250 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 5,363 tons.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Agriculture, Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi stated on Sunday that the increase in pistachio exports occurred despite the fact that exports via the southern borders of the Persian Gulf were not possible due to the imposed war.

He added: "According to statistics, the main problem regarding pistachio pests has also improved."

Iranian pistachios are renowned globally as the "green gold" of Persia, prized for their distinctive flavor, rich taste, and superior quality. With over 600,000 hectares of orchards, Iran leads the world in pistachio cultivation area, producing varieties like Akbari, Ahmad Aghaei, and Fandoghi. These nuts are not just a culinary delight but an economic powerhouse, with exports reaching over 65 countries. Despite climatic challenges, Iran maintains rigorous production standards. The pistachio holds deep cultural significance, featuring prominently in traditional cuisine and ceremonies, symbolizing prosperity and hospitality in Persian culture for thousands of years.

EF/MA