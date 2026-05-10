‘Industry-knowledge enterprise co-op; national drilling strategy for domestic production of equipmen

TEHRAN- The managing director of the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) emphasized the role of knowledge-based companies in meeting the specialized needs of the drilling industry and said: "Cooperation between industry and knowledge-based enterprises is the national drilling strategy for domestic production of the equipment."

Morteza Fooladi, on the sidelines of a visit to knowledge-based companies based in Ahvaz, told IRNA: "The development of local technologies, support for domestic production, and utilizing the capacity of elites and domestic specialists are among the most important approaches of the National Drilling Company in improving the operational and technical capability of these entities."

He noted: "Effective interaction between industry and knowledge-based companies can play an important role in accelerating the process of equipment domestic production, reducing dependency, meeting specialized needs, and increasing productivity in the drilling industry."

According to this report, the visit was conducted in line with developing technological interactions and supporting domestic capacities of knowledge-based companies.

During this visit, the capabilities, achievements, and scientific and technical capacities of knowledge-based companies in areas related to the oil industry, drilling, and specialized equipment manufacturing were examined, and areas for joint cooperation to meet the technical and operational needs of the country's drilling industry were discussed and exchanged.

Additionally, managers of knowledge-based companies, while introducing their latest products, services, and technological capabilities, presented their views and suggestions regarding the development of cooperation with the National Drilling Company.

This visit was conducted to identify existing capacities, strengthen the connection between industry and the technology and innovation ecosystem, and support knowledge-based companies in achieving the strategic goals of the country's drilling industry.

According to IRNA, the National Drilling Company of Iran currently owns 73 onshore and offshore light, heavy, and ultra-heavy drilling rigs.

National Iranian Drilling Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), is a key player in Iran's oil and gas industry, responsible for drilling operations.

The company that conducts exploration, development, and drilling of oil and gas wells, as well as repair and maintenance services, and has been actively involved in both onshore and offshore drilling projects, is now ready to play a more prominent role in the region.

Regarding the most important challenges of the NIDC due to sanctions, Masoud Afshar has stated: "Domestic production of many equipment has reduced dependence on foreign countries, but in the engine sector, we had challenges that are being resolved with the new contract. The production of SCR, cables, and tanks are other successful examples of self-sufficiency."

“Our experts are currently involved in international projects, and the successful drilling experience in Turkmenistan will be a basis for expanding activities in other neighboring countries”, the official has underlined.

Afshar has emphasized that with the development of technology, self-sufficiency in equipment, and the benefit of efficient human resources, the National Drilling Company is firmly on the path of sustainable development and is ready to play a more effective role in the regional arena.

EF/MA