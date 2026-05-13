Iran junior and youth teams learn fate at 2026 Asian Handball Championships

TEHEAN - The Asian Handball Federation (AHF) has announced the results of the draw ceremonies for the 19th AHF Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship and the 11th AHF Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship.

The 19th AHF Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship will be held from 15 to 26 July 2026 in Chuzhou, China, and will serve as the qualification event for the 26th IHF Men’s Junior (U21) Handball World Championship to be held from 23 June to 4 July 2027 in North Macedonia, with the top four teams qualifying for the world championship.

Meanwhile, the 11th AHF Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship will take place from 10 to 21 Aug. 2026 in Andijan, Uzbekistan, serving as the qualification event for the 12th IHF Men’s Youth (U19) Handball World Championship scheduled to be held from 29 July to 9 August 2027, where the top four teams from Asia will qualify.

The draw results for both championships are as follows:

19th AHF Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship:

Group A: China, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong

Group B: Japan, Republic of Korea, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, India, UAE

11th AHF Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship:

Group A: Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Chinese Taipei, China

Group B: Japan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Hong Kong