Tehran launches metro-based tourism plan after wartime disruption

TEHRAN - Tehran municipality has launched a new tourism initiative allowing residents and visitors to explore the Iranian capital through its metro network, following disruptions to the tourism sector during the recent war, the head of Tehran Municipality’s Tourism Headquarters said.

Amir Qasemi, head of the tourism body, told Mehr News Agency that the “Tehrangardi ba Metro” (Tehran Touring by Metro) project was designed to reactivate tourism routes across the city and encourage people to visit attractions without using private vehicles.

“The tourism industry experienced different kinds of damage during the war,” Qasemi said. “Hotels, private tourism complexes, travel agencies and tour guides all faced a sharp decline in visitors.”

He said even Tehran, which usually attracts large numbers of tourists during the Nowruz holidays, experienced lower visitor numbers this year.

According to Qasemi, municipal tourism officials continued some activities during the conflict period, including monitoring tourism routes and resolving infrastructure problems to keep them operational if conditions persisted.

He added that some tourists also participated in blood donation campaigns in support of what Iranian officials described as the “resistance front.”

Qasemi said the metro tourism initiative was the first project of its kind in Tehran and involved mapping tourism, recreational and cultural sites located near metro stations across the capital.

He said 40 metro stations with nearby attractions had so far been identified, while tourism maps for 24 stations were ready for installation. Maps have already been installed at Imam Khomeini and Qaem metro stations and are available for public use.

“The aim is to reduce costs, make better use of existing infrastructure and encourage citizens to use public transportation,” Qasemi said.

He added that the initiative would allow residents to access tourism destinations and surrounding sightseeing routes without relying on private cars.

Qasemi also said Tehran Municipality planned to expand free tourism-related services for residents in the post-war period in an effort to improve public morale and social activity in the city.

AM