Iran fully prepared to confront any renewed aggression: Defense Ministry

TEHRAN- Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for Iran’s Defense Ministry, has warned that any renewed act of aggression by the United States or the Israeli regime against Iran would be met with a decisive and regrettable response, stressing that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to confront any potential attack.

Talaei-Nik made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony held in the city of Rey to commemorate former Defense Minister Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh and his companions, who were martyred in a terrorist attack carried out by the United States and the Zionist regime during their recent imposed war against Iran.

He said the unprovoked war against Iran had exposed the weakness of the United States, adding that many nations and governments now recognize the decline of American hegemony and unilateralism.

Referring to the consequences of the conflict, Talaei-Nik announced that freedom-seeking people around the world now view US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as among the most hated persons because of the crimes committed in Iran and elsewhere.

The Defense Ministry spokesperson further stated that the world is entering a new phase shaped by the “Ramadan War” and the courageous resistance of the Iranian nation, paving the way for multilateralism to replace American unilateral dominance.

Paying tribute to Major General Nasirzadeh, Talaei-Nik said the late commander had achieved groundbreaking results during his 18 months at the Defense Ministry, particularly in military production and the defense industry.

He added that Nasirzadeh’s colleagues and comrades remain determined to continue the path of the martyred commanders with the same commitment, faith, and resolve.