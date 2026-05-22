New Enqelab Square mural honors martyred Leader, President

TEHRAN- On the occasion of the second anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of former President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions, known as martyrs of service, a new large-scale mural was unveiled on Thursday at Tehran's Enqelab Square.

The mural features Martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, alongside former President Ebrahim Raisi, and other officials who lost their lives in the May 2024 incident, Mehr reported.

The artwork, commissioned to commemorate the martyrs of service, is emblazoned with the title "Martyr of the Republic" and the patriotic slogan "Life Sacrificed for Iran." The design aims to pay tribute to the service and ultimate sacrifice of those on board the helicopter, depicting them as symbols of national devotion.

Enqelab Square, one of the city's most prominent public spaces, frequently hosts thematic murals reflecting major national events and ideological milestones.

In a tragic helicopter crash in 2024, President Raisi, along with prominent officials including former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, former governor of East Azarbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, and former Friday prayer leader of Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, lost their lives while traveling to the provincial capital, Tabriz.

The accident was caused by dense fog that severely limited visibility in the region, leading to a fatal crash. The incident shocked the nation and resulted in the loss of several key figures who played significant roles in Iran’s political and religious spheres.

Following the coordinated US- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

Having served for decades as the preeminent symbol of resistance against global hegemony, his loss in a targeted US strike sparked a wave of unprecedented grief and spiritual awakening across the Islamic world. Far from demoralizing the public, his martyrdom has been viewed by millions as the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s sovereignty, further delegitimizing the actions of the aggressors and solidifying the national identity around the principles of steadfastness.

This transition of leadership has acted as a catalyst for national mobilization. The Iranian people have transformed their collective mourning into a powerful movement of national resolve, signaling to the international community that the revolutionary framework remains unshakable.

SAB/