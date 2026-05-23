Government policy is to rebuild war-damaged infrastructure: energy minister

TEHRAN- The Energy Minister said the government's policy is to rebuild infrastructure damaged by the aggression of the US-Zionist enemy, and wherever it has been destroyed during this period, it will be rebuilt better than before.

According to IRNA, Abbas Aliabadi stated on Friday at the inauguration ceremony of the 130-megawatt Kaveh Methanol solar power plant in the Kaveh Industrial City: "All the infrastructure that the enemies have destroyed will be rehabilitated better than before."

Expressing gratitude to the President for his supportive stance on developing solar power plants in the country, he said: "President Pezeshkian has consistently emphasized serious attention to building renewable energy infrastructure, and the Ministry of Energy will fulfill all its commitments."

Aliabadi continued: "By the end of this summer, the government will bring between 4,000 and 5,000 megawatts of operational solar power capacity into the country's electricity grid, and the current progress of projects shows this goal is being achieved at a favorable pace."

Describing the inauguration of the 130-megawatt Kaveh Methanol solar plant as one of the major projects, he said: "Today, thanks to the efforts of the management team and workforce of this industrial complex, we are witnessing the commissioning of one of the largest solar power plants in the country, and it has been connected to the national grid."

Stating that the Kaveh Methanol solar plant expansion project is among the country's largest power plants, he added: "The installed capacity of this complex now exceeds 130 megawatts, and upon completion of the connection process, its total capacity will reach 277 megawatts."

Emphasizing the need to pay attention to water and electricity resource management in the country, the Energy Minister said: "Today, more than ever, the country needs to move toward optimal consumption patterns. The Ministry of Energy's policy is to support provinces and sectors that are moving toward efficient and managed consumption."

He noted: "Priority for energy resource allocation will be given to areas that follow the correct consumption pattern, and this policy will be pursued more vigorously in the future to pave the way for sustainable development and attract investment in the country."

Aliabadi further stressed that the enemy's dream of conquering Iran is futile, stating: "The millennia-old civilization of this nation will not allow the enemy's goal to be realized, and we will certainly deliver a crushing response to the plots and aggression of the enemies."

He said: "The nation of Iran has shed blood in defense of the homeland, will never forget the enemy's crimes, and will respond to them even more decisively."

Referring to the performance of the country's electricity industry in recent months, the Energy Minister added: "While some countries in the region have faced power grid collapses, Iran's electricity grid has not experienced a moment of instability. The country's electricity industry workers have managed to repair damage in the shortest time and keep the grid stable."

Aliabadi responded to the request of Markazi Province Governor to benefit from the electricity generated by solar power plants in the province, saying: "The solar power plants in Markazi Province will be used for the electricity grid of the same province."

Stating that Markazi Province ranks first in the country in establishing solar power plants, he added: "Suitable geographical location, favorable solar radiation, proximity to consumption centers, and high grid connection capacity are among the special features of this province for developing renewable energy."

EF/MA