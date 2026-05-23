Over 2,100 road maintenance machinery, equipment renovated, reconstructed in a year

TEHRAN- The Director General of the Road Maintenance Operations, Machinery, and Crisis Management Department of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization announced the renovation, overhaul, repair, and commissioning of 2,152 road maintenance and winter machinery and equipment in the past Iranian calendar year 1404 (Ended on March 20).

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Habib Jamshidi stated: "Last year, with the import of 466 units of various road maintenance machinery and 74 units of heavy machinery from the domestic production fleet, the capacity of this fleet to accelerate road maintenance operations has been strengthened."

He continued: "With the purchase of 102 domestically produced trucks and tractors, appropriate measures have been taken to renovate and improve the operational performance of road maintenance machinery."

Jamshidi reported the purchase of 300 units of road maintenance and winter equipment and the 100% achievement of the annual target in this area in 1404, adding: "To enhance the operational capability and efficiency of active machinery in the country, major overhauls, repairs, and commissioning of 1,210 units of road maintenance machinery were carried out."

Referring to measures taken for the coherent and integrated management of the active road maintenance fleet across the country, Jamshidi said: "By launching and operating systems such as the distribution and allocation model for road maintenance machinery and the decision-support system for locating and allocating machinery, equipment, and human resources on roads, planning for optimal management of facilities and increasing the operational capacity of the road maintenance sector has been carried out."

He added: "Organizing fuel tanks, launching an oil analysis center, launching a machinery mission system, and its pilot implementation in three provinces of the country are among other measures that were implemented last year with the aim of improving and enhancing the efficiency of the country's road maintenance machinery."

MA