The role of educational diplomacy in strengthening ties between Iran and China

TEHRAN - Educational diplomacy, as one of the main branches of soft diplomacy, has gained a prominent place in international relations over recent decades. Built on academic, cultural, and scholarly exchanges, this form of diplomacy serves as a stable foundation for developing trust, mutual understanding, and long-term cooperation between nations. In the case of Iran and China—especially amid the expansion of economic, technological, and cultural interactions—educational diplomacy plays an important role in reinforcing new and emerging connections.

One of the primary functions of educational diplomacy between Iran and China is the development of mutual understanding among future generations. Economic and technological partnerships mature only when supported by a strong social and human foundation. Exchange programs involving students, scholars, and researchers help both societies gain a deeper awareness of each other’s cultures, values, languages, and intellectual traditions. Such familiarity reduces misunderstandings and facilitates more stable cooperation. The growing interest among Iranian students in learning Chinese, as well as the increasing demand for Persian language programs in Chinese universities, are examples of this evolving trend.

Another significant dimension is the strengthening of scientific and research collaborations. China has become a major global hub for scientific production and technological innovation over the past two decades, and partnerships between Iranian universities and Chinese research institutions offer opportunities for shared knowledge and experience. Joint research projects—particularly in fields such as energy, advanced technologies, environmental science, biotechnology, and engineering—can lead to the co‑creation of localized and collaborative scientific knowledge. These academic interactions also build lasting networks among experts, which can play a strategic role in long-term bilateral cooperation.

Educational diplomacy also contributes to broader cultural and social engagement. Universities naturally function as open, multicultural environments, and joint academic programs or scholarly exchanges provide students and faculty with opportunities to experience the lifestyles, perspectives, and intellectual environments of the other country. Cultural weeks, collaborative workshops, summer programs, and short-term study opportunities help establish stable cultural bridges. Beyond academic benefits, such interactions promote more accurate and balanced perceptions between the two societies.

A further key aspect is the facilitation of technology transfer and human-capacity development. Given China’s rapid advancement in artificial intelligence, materials science, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure, academic cooperation can contribute to strengthening human‑resource capabilities and scientific capacity-building. Conversely, Iran possesses notable strengths in areas such as medical sciences, engineering, and certain research disciplines, which can be valuable for Chinese students and scholars. This two-way learning process enhances human capital on both sides.

Ultimately, educational diplomacy helps create a long-term foundation for economic and technological cooperation. Sustainable economic relations require skilled professionals, shared scientific language, and a cooperative mindset. Alumni who have studied or carried out research in joint programs often move into economic, industrial, or administrative roles, becoming effective intermediaries for bilateral cooperation. In this sense, educational diplomacy can be viewed as a long-term investment in the human and intellectual infrastructure of Iran–China relations.

In summary, educational diplomacy strengthens emerging ties between Iran and China by promoting mutual understanding, expanding scientific collaboration, enhancing cultural exchanges, developing human resources, and establishing durable professional networks. As an area grounded in knowledge, generational exchange, and human interaction, it has the potential to serve as one of the most stable pillars of bilateral relations in the years ahead.



Mahdi Zolfaghari is PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Asian Studies, Allameh Tabataba’i University