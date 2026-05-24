Signs of Washington's helplessness in managing energy crisis becomes evident

TEHRAN- The US and Israeli military aggression against Iran has so far cost companies and economic enterprises worldwide at least $25 billion in expenses and damages. As this war enters its third month, its economic toll grows larger every day, according to a report by IRNA.

The imposed war, which began on 28 February with the military aggression of the US‑Israeli coalition against Iran, the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a number of commanders and innocent people – especially 168 children at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab – has now taken on not just regional but trans‑regional and global dimensions. At least 279 companies from various industries have cited this war as the primary reason for their defensive measures, including price hikes, production cuts, suspension of dividends, and even requests for emergency government aid.

In fact, the Strait of Hormuz has long ceased to be just a waterway; it has become the "heart of the world's energy", whose pulse shakes not only global markets but also power equations. By demonstrating its will and ability to manage this chokepoint, Iran has not only pushed oil prices above $100 but is also managing a scene that Western analysts call "Washington's strategic deadlock".

What has happened in recent months is no longer a simple military conflict. It is a display of the end of an era – "the era when America thought of itself as the world's sole unilateral superpower". Today, whether they want to or not, White House and Pentagon officials admit that Iran has shown resilience beyond their predictions. But instead of accepting defeat, they have resorted to "word games". Not only the US, but also its regional and European allies prefer to ignore their failure and cover up reality with rhetorical flourishes.

According to official announcements, the war launched by the US and the Israeli regime against Iran has so far caused at least $25 billion in losses and costs to companies around the world. However, experts acknowledge that the bigger picture is hidden in the details. Airlines, with $15 billion in losses, are the largest victims of this crisis. Jet fuel prices have nearly doubled, leading to more expensive tickets for ordinary passengers and accumulated losses for airlines.

Because of rising fuel costs, carmakers have also joined the list of loss-making companies. Toyota has warned that it will lose $4.3 billion from losing access to its markets. Procter & Gamble has estimated a $1 billion reduction in its after‑tax profit. Even McDonald's, the fast‑food giant, has called inflation and supply chain disruption a long‑term threat. McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski explicitly stated, "High gasoline prices are the main issue we are seeing now, and it's hurting low‑income consumer demand." German tire manufacturer Continental expects to lose at least €100 million ($117 million) from the second quarter of the year.

Nearly 40 companies in the industrial, chemical and raw materials sectors have announced that, due to their dependence on petrochemical supplies from the West Asia, they are forced to raise prices. Fertilizer, helium, aluminum and polyethylene – the basis of many everyday goods – are facing reduced supply and higher transport costs. These numbers speak clearly to a reality that Western officials are trying to hide. The war with Iran has not been a military or economic victory, but a costly bleeding for the West itself.

But the costs of this deadlock have not been limited to companies. Inside the US, the inflationary pressure from the energy crisis has become a hot domestic political issue. Senator Chris Murphy, appearing at petrol stations across the country, strongly criticized Trump's actions in starting the war against Iran. In a video he released, the senator said: "These costs are destroying American families. Gas prices have reached $5‑6 per gallon, and these numbers are still rising." It is also worth noting that before the US‑Iran war, gasoline prices in America were $2‑3 per gallon.

US economic media clearly report on the inflationary pressure from the energy crisis. Rising food prices, transport costs and even household bills are part of this wave. The European Union has also warned that the war with Iran is causing inflationary shock and increasing pressure on the global economy.

But perhaps the clearest sign of Washington's helplessness is the action taken by the US government this week. A Bloomberg reporter has reported that last week America released about 9.9 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) into the market. That means a drawdown rate of more than 1.4 million barrels per day for the second consecutive week, setting a record.

Releasing strategic reserves is a government's last trump card in a crisis. It is an action that shows there is no longer any effective lever on producers or the market. Washington, which thought it could bring Iran to heel through sanctions and military threats, is now forced to use oil stored from its past wars to compensate for current shortages. This is nothing short of a practical admission of defeat. It doesn't matter what phrases US officials use. Whatever words they choose, the evident reality is that tankers are being emptied from America's strategic reserves to keep gasoline prices from crossing the $7 threshold.

In another report, Bloomberg has warned that if the disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues until August, the risk of a devastating global economic recession on the scale of the 2008 financial crisis will increase sharply. Since the war between the US and Israel with Iran began in late February, oil prices in global markets have nearly doubled, creating serious concerns about the simultaneous occurrence of high inflation and economic recession.

Bloomberg's initial forecast assumed the Strait would reopen in July, leading to an average reduction in oil demand of 2.6 million barrels per day and Brent crude prices around $130 per barrel in the summer. However, if the supply disruption continues until August of this year, an even sharper demand reduction will be needed to offset this massive market shock – a reduction so significant that it could push global annual oil consumption in 2026 into negative territory.

Eric Ham, a well‑known American political analyst, believes: "Trump has reached a dead end; he and his party are frustrated. Another war with Iran means more dead American soldiers, and an early end to Trump's presidency." This assessment can be extended to all of America's allies. They have reached a dead end. On the one hand, the New York Times, citing US military officials, writes that Iran "has shown extraordinary resilience and still has the ability to inflict serious damage on the region and the global economy." On the other hand, global markets are under inflationary shock, and economic media warn that escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could plunge the world into a long, drawn‑out crisis.

But perhaps the most important point is this: "Neither the US nor its allies want to admit that they have failed." Instead of accepting reality, they have taken refuge in concealment and word games. They speak of "maximum diplomacy" while their strategic oil reserves are being emptied. They speak of a "regional coalition" while their allies are fighting each other. They speak of "American power" while $6 gasoline is destroying their families. The Strait of Hormuz is closed, but a new window has opened on a fresh understanding of power in the world. That new reality is one that Iran has shaped through its patience and resilience.

EF/MA