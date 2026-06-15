FM Araghchi intensifies diplomatic outreach as int'l support grows for Iran-US MoU

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has intensified diplomatic consultations with regional and international counterparts following the announcement of the Iran–US peace agreement known as the Islamabad Understanding, stressing that Washington bears primary responsibility for implementing the accord.

In a series of telephone conversations on Monday, Araghchi held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to discuss the implementation process and regional implications of the agreement.

During the discussions, Araghchi emphasized that the United States is responsible for ensuring full implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), while reiterating the need for an immediate and complete halt to Israeli military operations and destabilizing actions against Lebanon. He also praised the diplomatic roles played by regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iraq, Egypt, Qatar, and Pakistan, in facilitating negotiations and supporting efforts aimed at reducing tensions and restoring regional stability.

The Iranian foreign minister further underscored the importance of continued diplomatic coordination and close consultations among regional stakeholders to preserve peace and prevent renewed escalation.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its support for the diplomatic process, with Araghchi and Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasizing the need for sustained cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh to advance regional peace and security following the agreement.

Meanwhile, Japan welcomed the Islamabad Understanding as a significant step toward resolving regional crises. During his conversation with Araghchi, Motegi stressed the importance of the agreement’s accurate and comprehensive implementation.

Araghchi, for his part, expressed hope that successful implementation of the MoU would open a new chapter in economic cooperation, trade, and investment between Iran and Japan. The two sides also discussed future consultations regarding issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic contacts follow an announcement by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stated that Iran and the United States had reached a peace agreement after weeks of negotiations mediated by Pakistan with support from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. According to Sharif, the accord calls for the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon, and is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi later confirmed that the memorandum had been finalized, stating that Tehran had successfully incorporated its key positions into the text and would assess implementation of US commitments before entering subsequent phases of negotiations. He said the agreement includes the lifting of the US naval blockade and establishes a framework for future talks on sanctions relief, reconstruction, and broader bilateral issues.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council subsequently announced that the finalized memorandum is intended to end war and military operations across all fronts, while future negotiations will proceed only after all parties fulfill their commitments. According to informed sources, Iran’s final amendments to the agreement also addressed the management of the Strait of Hormuz and included guarantees concerning Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.