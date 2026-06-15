Frances Hardinge’s dark fantasy novel “Unraveller” published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the young adults' fantasy novel “Unraveller” by Frances Hardinge has been released in the Iranian book market.

Translated by Peyman Esmaeilian, the novel has been brought out by Ofoq Books in 598 pages, Mehr reported.

Originally published in 2022 by Macmillan Children's Books, it is the tenth novel written by Hardinge.

The story happens in a world where anyone can create a life-destroying curse, and only one person has the power to unravel them.

Kellen does not fully understand his talent, but helps those transformed maliciously—including Nettle. Recovered from entrapment in bird form, she is now his constant companion and closest ally.

But Kellen has also been cursed, and unless he and Nettle can remove his curse, Kellen is in danger of unravelling everything—and everyone—around him.

Frances Hardinge, 52, is a British children's writer. Her debut novel, “Fly by Night,” won the 2006 Branford Boase Award and was listed as one of the School Library Journal Best Books. Her 2015 novel “The Lie Tree” won the 2015 Costa Book Award Book of the Year, the only children's book to do so besides Philip Pullman's “The Amber Spyglass” in 2001.

In addition to her 10 novels, Hardinge has also written several short stories published in magazines and anthologies, as well as two that were published as standalone books.

She has also been shortlisted for and received a number of other awards for her novels and short stories.

Hardinge spent her childhood in a huge, isolated old house in a small, strange village, and the two things inspired her to write strange, magical stories from an early age. She studied English at Oxford University and now lives in Oxford, England.

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