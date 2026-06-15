Iran plans handicrafts export push, names Isfahan key hub for tourism growth

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, said on Monday that the government would pursue a program to expand domestic and international markets for handicrafts, increase exports, support artisans and develop a complete value chain for the sector, identifying Isfahan as a central hub for future growth.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Handicrafts Week in Isfahan, attended by artists, veterans of the sector, provincial officials and cultural heritage representatives, Salehi-Amiri said handicrafts in Isfahan represented a key element of Iran's cultural identity and economic activity.

“Isfahan's handicrafts are a symbol of Iran's soft power,” Salehi-Amiri said, adding that the sector encompassed culture, employment, livelihoods and lifestyle in the province.

The minister said Iranian handicrafts continued to receive international recognition and cited growing foreign interest in Iranian artistic products.

He said China's tourism minister had recently proposed establishing a permanent exhibition of Iranian carpets and handicrafts in Beijing, reflecting demand for Iranian cultural products among Chinese consumers.

Salehi-Amiri said the post-war period would mark the beginning of a new phase for Iran's handicrafts sector and called on provincial authorities in Isfahan to prepare for expanded activity in both domestic and export markets.

He said the government aimed to establish Iranian handicrafts marketplaces in capitals around the world and was working to remove barriers to international market access.

According to the minister, strengthening the sector requires completion of the entire value chain, from raw material supply and production to marketing, sales and exports.

He said the ministry had held discussions with domestic and international companies in recent months to facilitate broader access for Iranian handicrafts to global distribution networks.

Salehi-Amiri said Iran had also advocated for the interests of its artisans during recent international meetings and stressed the need for a stronger presence of Iranian handicrafts in global markets.

The minister announced that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts would delegate all necessary authorities related to handicrafts, tourism and cultural heritage management to provincial officials in Isfahan to accelerate development initiatives.

He then called for the creation of a special provincial task force to coordinate plans aimed at expanding the handicrafts sector.

Salehi-Amiri said Isfahan would play a significant role in Iran's tourism development plans, noting that the country's Seventh National Development Plan targets the attraction of 15 million foreign tourists and identifies Isfahan as one of Iran's three principal tourism destinations.

He said growth in tourism would support handicrafts by increasing the number of visitors to Isfahan's artistic and traditional markets.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister reaffirmed government support for artisans and called for the preservation and strengthening of traditional master-apprentice training systems to transfer skills to younger generations.

The ceremony concluded with awards and honorable mentions presented to veteran artisans and leading handicrafts practitioners from Isfahan province in recognition of their contributions to preserving and promoting traditional arts and crafts.

AM