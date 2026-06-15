Four terror suspects arrested as security forces dismantle cell in southeast Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian intelligence authorities announced the dismantling of an organized terrorist cell in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, arresting four suspected members before they could carry out planned attacks.

In a statement issued on Monday, the provincial intelligence department said the operation was conducted following a series of preemptive intelligence actions and with the operational support of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the statement, the cell was affiliated with terrorist-takfiri groups allegedly linked to hostile foreign intelligence services. The suspects were accused of gathering information on senior military commanders and security installations, planning sabotage and terrorist attacks against civilian infrastructure in the cities of Rask, Konarak, and Chabahar, smuggling weapons and ammunition, and providing military training to newly recruited members.

Authorities said the operation took place less than ten days after the dismantling of four other operational cells in the province.

The detainees were documented to have been involved in terrorist activities carried out in the province during the last Iranian calendar year (starting June 20, 2025).

Security forces also reportedly seized nine Kalashnikov rifles and 2,000 rounds of ammunition from a house belonging to the group.

Officials said the suspects were arrested before they were able to carry out any hostile operations, describing the operation as part of ongoing efforts to counter terrorist threats in southeastern Iran.

