Ilam handicrafts exhibit in Iraq highlights cross-border cultural ties

TEHRAN - An exhibition showcasing handicrafts from Iran’s western province of Ilam was held recently in the Iraqi city of Kut, drawing strong public interest and underscoring growing cultural and economic ties between the neighboring regions, a provincial official said.

Farzad Sharifi, director general of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts of Ilam province, said the 43rd Ilam handicrafts exhibition in Iraq was held on May 22 in Kut, the capital of Iraq’s Wasit province.

Sharifi described the event as part of broader efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy and expand economic cooperation between Ilam and Wasit provinces through the promotion of traditional arts and local products.

“The exhibition once again demonstrated that the authentic art of Ilam can serve as a bridge between the peoples of Iran and Iraq beyond geographical borders,” Sharifi said, according to statements carried by state-affiliated media.

The exhibition featured a range of traditional handicrafts and locally produced goods from Ilam province, with Iraqi visitors showing strong interest in handmade products created by Iranian artisans.

Sharifi said the event aimed to introduce premium handicraft brands and indigenous arts from Ilam while creating opportunities for exports and market expansion in Iraq.

He said the large turnout in Kut indicated significant commercial potential for Ilam’s handicraft sector and could help generate income for local artists and craftspeople.

“We sought to present a picture of the richness of Ilam’s traditional arts to our neighbors in Iraq while promoting cross-border relations,” Sharifi said.

According to provincial officials, the regular participation of Ilam artisans in exhibitions in Iraq has helped strengthen cultural exchanges, improve marketing opportunities and support the export of handicraft products.

Among Ilam’s best-known traditional products is embossed kilim, a textile craft that combines flat-weaving techniques with carpet knotting. The handicraft has been nationally registered as a cultural symbol and souvenir of the province and is considered one of the region’s most important artisanal products.

Ilam province, located along Iran’s western border with Iraq, has increasingly used handicraft exhibitions and cultural events as part of efforts to expand economic and cultural engagement with neighboring Iraqi provinces.

AM