IAF screens “Tokyo Godfathers”

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran screened the Japanese animated film “Tokyo Godfathers” on Friday.

The 92-minute movie was shown with Persian subtitles, Mehr reported.

“Tokyo Godfathers” is a 2003 Christmas tragicomedy adventure animation written and directed by Satoshi Kon. The film stars live-action actors such as Toru Emori, Yoshiaki Umegaki, and Aya Okamoto as the lead voice actors.

Kon was inspired by the 1948 American film “3 Godfathers” to make the film. Unlike Kon's other films, “Tokyo Godfathers” is grounded more in realism. However, as is typical of Kon's work, the film includes devices that are not straightforward, and Kon himself called it a twisted sentimental story.

The story happens on Christmas Eve, when three homeless people living on the streets of Tokyo discover a newborn baby among the trash and set out to find its parents.

The animation won the Excellence Award at the 2003 Japan Media Arts Festival and Best Animation Film at the 58th Mainichi Film Awards.

SS/SAB

