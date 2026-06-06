Iran, Belarus negotiate development of cooperation in agricultural sector

TEHRAN- The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and head of the Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization, during a trip to Minsk, met with the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus and discussed the development of relations between the two countries.

According to a report by IRNA on Friday from the Iranian Embassy in Belarus, Gholamreza Golmohammadi and Yuri Gorlov exchanged views on common areas of cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, applied research, modern technologies, and development of scientific and technical interactions.

In this meeting, which was held in the presence of Alireza Sanei, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus, the two sides emphasized the need to utilize existing capacities to enhance the level of bilateral cooperation and develop agricultural relations between Iran and Belarus.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, who traveled to Minsk to participate in the Agriculture Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states (AgroSCO-2026) and the 36th International Specialized Agricultural Exhibition Belagro-2026, also met with some other senior scientific and agricultural officials of this country during the trip.

Golmohammadi met and held talks with Piotr Kazakevich, Deputy Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB), at the academy's premises.

In this meeting, the two sides examined the scientific and research capacities and capabilities of Iran and Belarus in agriculture and emphasized the expansion of joint cooperation in various fields.

Soil mechanization and development of smart agriculture, utilization of modern technologies and equipment to increase crop productivity, exchange of genetic resources and seeds, introduction and development of climate‑resistant varieties, restoration of damaged and degraded soils, and implementation of joint research projects were among the most important topics discussed in this meeting.

According to another report, visiting the international specialized exhibition "Belagro 2026" of Belarus at the BELEXPO international exhibition center in Minsk was another item on the Deputy Minister of Jihad Agriculture's agenda.

This event, now in its 36th edition, is the largest specialized agricultural and food industry exhibition in Belarus and every year hosts companies, research institutes, producers, and agricultural activists from various countries around the world.

On the sidelines of this exhibition, the international forum "AgroSCO‑2026: Growth Strategy" was held with the participation of representatives from Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

Golmohammadi, as the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, delivered a speech at this meeting and elaborated on Iran's perspectives and capacities in the field of agricultural research, modern technologies, and regional cooperation, especially cooperation among SCO member states.

MA