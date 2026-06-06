Moussa Djenepo terminates contract with Esteghlal

TEHRAN - Esteghlal football team midfielder Moussa Djenepo has unilaterally terminated his contract with the club due to unpaid wages.

Djenepo had previously sent a formal notice to Esteghlal regarding the non-payment of his dues. However, after failing to receive the outstanding payments, he informed the club via email that he was terminating his contract unilaterally.

As a result, a complaint from Genpo against Esteghlal to FIFA and the opening of a new case against the Tehran-based club appear likely.

Djenepo joined Esteghlal amid considerable publicity, with a first-season contract reportedly worth $1.1 million, excluding the fee paid for his transfer release.

Despite the expectations surrounding his arrival, the player spent most matches either on the bench or sidelined through injury. He made appearances in nine Persian Gulf Pro League matches and four AFC Champions League Two games, totaling just 242 minutes on the pitch.

During his time with Esteghlal, Djenepo neither scored a goal nor provided an assist.