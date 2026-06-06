Joint initiative planned to revive rural economy through tourism, digital connectivity

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said on Saturday that his ministry and the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology are preparing a joint program aimed at creating jobs, expanding tourism and encouraging reverse migration to rural areas.

Speaking at a joint meeting with Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi and senior officials from both ministries in Tehran, Cultural Heritage Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said cooperation between the two ministries would support balanced national development by linking local economies, tourism, handicrafts and communication technologies.

Salehi-Amiri said access to reliable Internet services had become an essential part of daily life and played a key role in economic development and business activity. He also welcomed recent measures by the communications ministry to reopen international Internet access, saying the move had contributed to public satisfaction and social capital.

Salehi-Amiri added his ministry had begun efforts to reactivate tourism projects and infrastructure that had faced interruptions during the recent war period. He added that discussions with 50 major investors had been launched to revive tourism-related projects and stimulate investment in the sector.

He described rural areas as one of Iran’s main strategic assets for sustainable development, citing their role in preserving cultural identity, supporting national production and maintaining traditional ways of life.

The minister said demographic trends over recent decades had shown a decline in the share of the rural population alongside rising urbanization, highlighting the need for new policies to strengthen the economic and social appeal of villages.

As part of the ministry’s rural development strategy, Salehi-Amiri announced two initiatives: “One Village, One Eco-Lodge” and “One Village, One Family Handicraft Workshop.”

According to the minister, the programs are designed to create sustainable employment, increase household incomes, support local production and promote Iranian culture and lifestyles through tourism and handicrafts.

He said government financial support for these sectors had been expanded, with higher loan ceilings intended to help establish new businesses and develop tourism and handicraft activities in rural communities.

Salehi-Amiri also pointed to growing interest in rural tourism, saying approximately 4.7 million people visited villages across Iran during the Nowruz holidays this year, according to data from the ministry’s tourism deputy.

He said the figures reflected increasing demand for rural experiences, nature tourism and stays in eco-lodges, adding that many travelers were seeking cultural experiences and local lifestyles.

The minister identified digital connectivity as a key requirement for the success of rural development programs.

“Employment and communications are the two wings of rural development,” Salehi-Amiri said. “If eco-lodges are to prosper and handicrafts are to reach national and international markets, villages must have access to quality communication infrastructure.”

He said tourists increasingly rely on online reservation services before traveling, while handicraft producers need high-speed Internet to access digital sales platforms and electronic commerce opportunities.

Salehi-Amiri said cooperation between the two ministries could serve as a model for strengthening employment, increasing rural household incomes and supporting reverse migration.

AM