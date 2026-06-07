Iran, Kyrgyzstan explore potentials to fight organized crime, narcotics

TEHRAN – Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ulan Niyazbekov, have discussed ways to combat organized crime and deepen counter-narcotics cooperation across border areas.

During a Saturday meeting, Niyazbekov called for the expansion of the ties in combating drugs, drug trafficking, cybercrimes, as well as boosting counter-terrorism and counter-extremism measures.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministers responsible for internal affairs and public security held on June 5, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

For his part, Momeni proposed forming a joint working group between the two countries based on a memorandum of understanding, the draft of which is prepared and is expected to be approved soon, IRNA reported.

Referring to terrorist groups, the official said terrorism knows no border; Iran is ready to share expertise in the field with Kyrgyzstan.

The 5th meeting was attended by heads and senior officials of the ministries of internal affairs and public security of SCO member states, the SCO Secretary-General, the Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, as well as the Secretary-General of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the Director of the Bureau for Coordination of the Fight against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crimes on the Territories of CIS Member States.

‘Iran can become SCO regional hub for war on drugs’

In 2025, an official with the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), Mohammad Narimani, said, “Thanks to the country’s achievements and successful experiences in social harm reduction, prevention, and treatment, Iran can serve as a regional hub for the SCO in combating narcotics.”

Iran’s role in strengthening regional security and addressing common threats, such as terrorism, drugs, and sanctions, can contribute to transforming the SCO into a powerful bloc in the world’s multipolar system, IRNA quoted Narimani as saying.

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization can help Iran identify and destroy drug trafficking networks and terrorist acts, make the Taliban destroy heroin and methamphetamine laboratories and supply, as well as facilitate access to advanced equipment for monitoring borders,” Narimani noted.

Having borne the heavy human and financial costs in the fight against narcotics, Iran has the right to expect the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to use its political, security, and economic capacities to assist the country in the fight as the cooperation will be beneficial to both Iran and the entire region, ensuring stability and security, the official concluded.

Iran plays a critical role in the global fight against drugs. Due to its proximity to Afghanistan, the country has constantly faced many challenges.

However, counter-narcotics and security forces have done their best, carrying out numerous extensive operations over the years to thwart smugglers and their networks. The martyrdom of 3,800 individuals and the injuries of 12,000 others highlight the country’s determination to combat narcotics and drug-related crimes.

MT/MG