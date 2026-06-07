Mobarakeh Steel: An Iranian narrative of green industry in the era of sustainable development

The industrial world is moving beyond traditional production models and toward sustainable development; a path in which environmental protection, pollution reduction, and smart resource management have become just as important as production itself. Through a $2.3 billion investment in environmental projects—from water and energy management to decarbonization and the circular economy—Mobarakeh Steel Group has sought to strengthen its position as one of the pioneers of green industry in Iran.

Today, the world has reached a point where industrial development can no longer be conceived without regard for the environment, natural resources, and the reduction of pollutants. Water scarcity, climate change, rising global temperatures, and the increase in industrial pollutants have transformed development models around the world and compelled major industries to redefine their role in relation to the environment. In such a context, the industries that will be more successful are those that can strike a balance between production, economic development, and environmental protection.

Production volume and profitability alone are no longer the sole criteria for measuring industrial success; rather, the way industries interact with the environment, the level of their resource consumption, and their contribution to pollution reduction have also become key evaluation indicators. The world is moving toward a model of industry in which reducing carbon footprints, optimizing energy consumption, recycling resources, and using clean technologies have become inseparable parts of the production process. In fact, the future of global industry is moving toward a model in which greater output does not necessarily mean greater resource consumption and greater damage to nature; rather, higher efficiency, reduced resource waste, and environmental compatibility are regarded as the principal indicators of industrial development.

In this context, Mobarakeh Steel Group has in recent years sought to present a different narrative of a major steel producer; a narrative in which industrial development is defined alongside environmental responsibility. This group’s $2.3 billion investment in the environmental sector shows that protecting nature and moving toward green steel is not merely a promotional approach, but rather part of its future development strategy.

One of the most important pillars of this approach is reducing carbon footprints and moving toward low-carbon production. The world is moving toward the imposition of carbon taxes and restrictions on polluting industries, and under such conditions, industries that adopt clean technologies sooner will have a better chance of preserving their position in global markets. In line with this approach, Mobarakeh Steel Group has placed on its agenda the use of technologies such as electric arc furnaces, the development of heat recovery systems, and the deployment of smart energy management systems, so that while reducing energy consumption, it can also reduce pollutant emissions.

At the same time, the development of online pollutant monitoring systems and the implementation of air pollution control projects have made environmental concerns part of the daily production process. The release of the new edition of ISO 14001:2026 also shows that the global view of the environment has entered a new phase; a phase in which sustainable management, pollutant control, the circular economy, and the move toward carbon neutrality have gone beyond the level of ceremonial recommendations and become operational requirements for industries.

In the field of energy as well, Mobarakeh Steel, by entering solar and wind power plant projects, has sought to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. This issue takes on even greater importance at a time when the energy crisis and power supply imbalances have become among the main challenges facing the country’s industries. The development of clean energy is now regarded not only as an environmental measure, but also as part of energy security and production continuity; a path that has become one of the most important requirements of global industry.

In the area of water resources, too, the performance of Mobarakeh Steel Group is noteworthy. The implementation of wastewater recycling and treatment projects, the reuse of water in the production cycle, and the reduction of withdrawals from underground resources are among the measures pursued in line with the sustainable management of water resources. This issue is of particular importance in a country such as Iran, which is facing a water scarcity crisis, because the continued operation of industries without the scientific management of water resources will face serious challenges in the future.

In addition, the development of 1,450 hectares of green space around the industrial complex, the move toward the goal of zero waste, and the development of the circular economy show that this group’s view of the environment is not merely limited to pollution control, but is focused on creating an industrial model compatible with nature; a model in which waste is no longer regarded as discarded material, but rather as part of the cycle of production and value creation.

The concept of sustainable production has now become one of the most important indicators of industrial development; a concept according to which production must be carried out in such a way that, while meeting today’s needs, the ability of future generations to benefit from natural resources is also preserved. Within this same framework, the experience of Mobarakeh Steel Group shows that even large and energy-intensive industries can, by relying on technology, resource management, and targeted investment, begin the path toward sustainable development.

The reality is that the future of Iran’s economy and industry is inevitably moving toward modern development models; a model in which increased production, export development, and economic growth are not defined in opposition to the environment, but rather one in which the protection of natural resources and the reduction of pollution become part of the development process. Under such conditions, the movement of major industries toward carbon reduction, the development of clean energy, smart resource management, and the use of new technologies will be not only a social responsibility, but also a necessity for preserving competitiveness and maintaining a presence in global markets. The path that Mobarakeh Steel Group has taken can serve as an example of the effort by Iranian industry to keep pace with the requirements of the new era and move toward a future in which industrial development and environmental protection are understood as mutually reinforcing.