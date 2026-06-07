Iran FM receives Pakistan leadership message for Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN - Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi delivered a letter from Pakistan’s leadership addressed to Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, during his meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday.

Naqvi said the message was from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and conveyed Islamabad’s views on the current regional situation.

Araghchi and Naqvi reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The talks also covered recent diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions linked to joint US-Israeli aggression against Iran that began on February 28 and broader regional security developments.

On Saturday, Naqvi also met Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni shortly after his arrival in Tehran. He described the letter addressed to Iran’s Leader as “important,” adding: “I hope everything proceeds well and comes to a good conclusion.”

Naqvi said Pakistan has been playing a mediating role in regional tensions since February, including facilitating contacts between relevant parties and hosting early-stage discussions, although those efforts have yet to produce a breakthrough.

“We hope these crises will soon come to an end through the efforts of Pakistan’s leadership,” he said, emphasizing the “brotherly relations” between Iran and Pakistan.

He also thanked Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf expressing hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts would yield results.

Iranian officials, for their part, have welcomed Pakistan’s role in regional mediation, describing Islamabad as a friendly and neighboring country with deep religious, cultural, and historical ties to Iran.



