The Iran nuclear file: Between diplomatic impasse, strategic restraint, and specter of escalation

CAIRO - The Iranian nuclear issue remains one of the most complex and volatile files in contemporary international relations. As indirect talks mediated by Pakistan continue between Tehran and Washington, the parameters of any potential agreement are shaped — and constrained — by hard strategic realities, directives, and deep-seated mistrust. Recent developments have further complicated the landscape, rendering certain optimistic pronouncements premature or irrelevant.

A pivotal recent development is the clear position adopted by the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. According to credible reports, he has issued a directive restricting the transfer of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile to any third country. This stance effectively nullifies discussions or "gossip" suggesting the export of the material (enriched to 60%) as a confidence-building measure or bargaining chip in negotiations with the United States.

This restriction aligns with Iran's sovereign insistence on maintaining control over its nuclear infrastructure and materials within its territory. It underscores a strategic calculus: any deal must respect Iran's red lines on its enrichment capabilities and stockpiles. Statements from U.S. officials or IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi that appear to assume the feasibility of uranium removal or major concessions in this area must be viewed as detached from the current Iranian position and, therefore, of limited practical value in advancing serious talks.

Iran's nuclear program has reached a level of technical maturity that cannot be ignored. Dr. Yousri Abu Shadi, a former senior IAEA official, chief inspector and current advisor, has publicly highlighted Iran's capacity to potentially pivot rapidly toward weaponization if strategic circumstances compel it. While estimates vary, the existence of advanced centrifuges, accumulated know-how, and protected stockpiles means that timelines for producing a nuclear device could be significantly compressed under a crash program.

This reality imposes urgency on all parties. Iran maintains its program is for peaceful purposes and remains committed to the NPT framework in principle. However, repeated military strikes and perceived existential threats have reinforced the view in Tehran that deterrence may require keeping options open.

Selective pressure

The 2026 NPT Review Conference in New York concluded without a consensus final document, amid rising global nuclear risks — an outcome that received relatively muted media attention despite its significance. This failure reflects deep divisions, particularly over disarmament obligations, regional security, and the application of safeguards. Critics argue that positions advanced by the United States and Israel contributed to the impasse, prioritizing selective pressure over comprehensive approaches to global security.

Compounding this is the IAEA's handling of recent events. The Agency's failure to issue strong condemnations of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities — both in the previous year and more recently — has been viewed in Tehran as a glaring example of double standards. Director General Grossi's statements continue to emphasize safeguards and cooperation while the context of military aggression against safeguarded sites remains inadequately addressed.

Such perceived bias risks eroding Iran's willingness to sustain full engagement with the IAEA, potentially leading to further suspension of commitments and a deterioration in relations.

Support from strategic partners

Russia and China have maintained supportive stances toward Iran, offering to receive enriched uranium as part of potential arrangements. However, Tehran has not accepted these offers pending the achievement of satisfactory conditions in the U.S. talks. This reflects Iran's preference for a comprehensive diplomatic solution that addresses sanctions relief, security guarantees, and regional de-escalation, rather than partial or interim measures.

Pakistan's mediation role has been instrumental in keeping channels open, facilitating proposals and counter-proposals amid a fragile ceasefire. For any breakthrough to occur, negotiations must move beyond maximalist demands and recognize the new realities on the ground: Iran's resilience, the binding nature of internal directives on uranium stocks, and the limits of coercive diplomacy that has repeatedly backfired.

The Iranian nuclear case is not merely a technical safeguards issue; it is intertwined with questions of sovereignty, regional power balances, and the credibility of the international non-proliferation regime. Ignoring Iran's security concerns, applying double standards, or underestimating its technical and political resolve will only push the situation toward greater instability.

A viable path forward requires mutual recognition of red lines, genuine reciprocity, and a departure from outdated frameworks. Iran has demonstrated strategic patience and restraint. The international community — particularly the P5 and regional actors — should seize the current window of mediated dialogue to forge an agreement that enhances security for all, rather than perpetuating cycles of confrontation. The alternative — further erosion of trust and potential rapid proliferation dynamics — serves no one's long-term interests.

(The views expressed in this article are the writer's own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Tehran Times)



Ahmed Moustafa is director and founder of the Asia Center for Studies and Translation in Egypt and non-resident research fellow at VIIMES, Austria



