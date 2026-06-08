Iranian short film “Afrat” to compete in Norwegian Short Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Afrat,” written, directed, and produced by Siavash Azizi, has been selected for the 49th Norwegian Short Film Festival, which will be held in Oslo, Norway, from June 10 to 14.

A production of 2025, the 6-minute film will compete in the International Short Films and Short Documentaries section of the festival, ILNA reported.

The story of “Afrat” takes place in a remote, snow-covered village, where a young girl (performed by Tina Kaki) faces the quiet, fearful onset of womanhood while her family prepares a jubilant celebration for the birth of a baby boy. As a rooster is sacrificed in honor of the boy — a tradition steeped in patriarchal symbolism — the girl’s private transformation unfolds in stark contrast.

Born in Sanandaj, Siavash Vaziri, 44, is a Kurdish writer and filmmaker. He has a degree in English Literature and is a graduate of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society. Kaziewa Film Production Company was co-founded by him in 2021.

His first short film «Zaam» has been selected in more than 10 festivals, and he has received the First Time Director Award in the Kurdish Film Festival of Hamburg. «Afrat» is his second short film.

Founded in 1977, the Norwegian Short Film Festival is Norway's largest short film festival, and the only Academy Award qualifying film festival, with competition sections for Norwegian and international short films and documentaries, and Norwegian music videos.

The festival is an essential platform for both emerging and established filmmakers, and an important showcase for the free, independent film industry in Norway. The competition program for international short films attracts industry people from all over the world to Grimstad, and the festival facilitates industry events such as panels and presentations, masterclasses, talks, and open forums, as well as daily mixers and social events connecting Norwegian and international film professionals.

Set in the small, idyllic seaside town of Grimstad, the festival offers unique and exciting opportunities to help expand your personal and professional network.

SS/SAB

