Iranian delegation attending BRICS Tech Policy training program

TEHRAN – The first group of young Iranian professionals in the innovation sector is participating in a BRICS training program titled ‘BRICS + Tech Policy Camp’, which is being held in Beijing, China.

It is an international training program that focuses on science, technology park governance, and the expansion of cross-border innovation; the program targets participants from BRICS member states and other countries.

About 40 managers, policy makers, and experts in fields of science and technology from 10 countries, namely China, Iran, India, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia, have attended the training program.

Supported by the deputy science minister of innovation and technology, and UNESCO regional center for the Development of Science Parks and Technology Incubators, the Iranian delegation consists of young managers of science and technology parks, and young faculty members of the universities have taken part in the event.

The event serves as a great platform to develop technological diplomacy, strengthen international interactions, and empower future managers in science, technology, and innovation sectors.

The delegation is scheduled to visit science and technology parks, innovation centers, accelerators, and leading technology clusters in China, and explore potential for the enhancement of scientific and technological collaborations.

The program includes 10 specialized courses and multiple site visits, offering rich and well-structured content designed to enhance participants’ theoretical knowledge and practical skills, while fostering a platform for mutual learning, exchange, and collaborative development.

Themed ‘Entrepreneurship Inspires Youth Power, Innovation Leads BRICS Development’, the program aims to enhance operational capabilities while fostering policy synergy and collaborative mechanisms, ultimately contributing the perspectives and experience of developing countries to the improvement of global sci-tech governance.

It is centered around science, technology, and innovation trends among BRICS member states, science and technology parks development, China’s innovation ecosystem, emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, commercialization of scientific and technological achievements, mechanisms for cooperation, technology and resource sharing at the international level.

Iran proposes expanding joint scientific infrastructures

Hosting the 7th meeting of BRICS working groups on research infrastructures and mega-science projects, Iran proposed the development of joint scientific infrastructures.

The three-day event was held from December 8 to 10 at the Azadi Hotel in Tehran.

The first proposal was focused on boosting collaborative efforts in large-scale research projects. The country announced its readiness to cooperate with member states in large projects such as developing synchrotrons (particle accelerators) and expanding the Iranian National Observatory, IRNA reported.

The country’s second proposal was to join and connect Iran’s laboratory network to the BRICS laboratory networks to facilitate mutual access to advanced equipment and expertise.

Organized by the Center for Progress and Development Cooperation of the Presidency, serving as the national BRICS focal point for technology and innovation, in collaboration with the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Tehran meeting brought together scientific delegations of BRICS member states including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Russia, India and the UAE, IRNA reported.

The key focus areas of the Tehran meeting included advancing joint research cooperation among BRICS member states, supporting the development of mechanisms for defining and financing mega-science projects, and strengthening the role of research infrastructures as drivers of innovation, sustainable development, and science diplomacy.



MT/MG