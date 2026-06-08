Ali Davoudi’s new painting unveiled to mark Iran’s missile operations against Zionist regime

TEHRAN- A new painting by prominent Iranian artist Ali Davoudi was unveiled concurrently with the onset of the Islamic Republic of Iran's missile operations against the Zionist regime on Sunday night.

The latest work by painter and poet Ali Davoudi, titled "United Iran; Supportive Iran," was released to mark the military operations launched by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic against the occupied territories, Mehr reported.

Executed with oil-on-canvas technique, the artwork employs a symbolic and epic visual language to depict a scene of missiles streaking through the night sky alongside a massive crowd bearing national flags, the report added.

The composition of dark tones, vibrant orange and yellow flames, and the extensive presence of the Iranian tricolor flags imbues the piece with themes of unity, national solidarity, and unwavering support.

Beyond merely reflecting a military event, the painting seeks to highlight the profound relationship between sovereign power, the people, and national cohesion. Through this visual narrative, the juxtaposition of missile trajectories and the gathered masses in a single frame serves as a potent symbol of the bond between military resolve and social backing.

On Sunday night, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a series of ballistic missiles targeting the Zionist regime’s Ramat David Airbase near Haifa. This operation was conducted in direct response to the regime’s continued aggression against southern Lebanon and the Dahiyeh region of Beirut.

Iranian military commanders, including Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi and IRGC Aerospace Commander Majid Mousavi, have emphasized that these strikes serve as a "warning" and a fulfillment of Iran's previous pledges to defend the axis of resistance.

Tehran has warned that any further escalation or failure by the US and the Zionist regime to honor the April ceasefire commitments will result in "more destructive and regrettable" consequences for both the regime and its supporters. This military action was also met with symbolic diplomatic support, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's solidarity with Lebanon following the strikes.

SAB/