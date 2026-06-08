Ghanbarpour named Iran U15 football team coach

TEHRAN - As part of its long-term strategy to strengthen youth development and build a sustainable future for Iranian football, the Football Federation has moved forward with the re-establishment of the national youth structure by appointing Mostafa Ghanbarpour as head coach of the Iran U15 national team.

The Technical Committee conducted a comprehensive review of the country's youth football system and identified the absence of a national youth team as one of the key gaps in the player development pathway.

During a specialized meeting chaired by Ali Targholizadeh, committee members concluded that the discontinuation of the national youth team since 2018—largely due to various factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic—had negatively affected talent identification and player development at the grassroots level.

Following approval from the Federation's Board of Directors, plans have now been put in place to establish national teams at the U13, U14, and U15 levels, creating a more structured pathway for identifying and nurturing young talent.

In line with this initiative, Mostafa Ghanbarpour has been appointed head coach of the U15 national team as well as director of the federation's youth teams. He will oversee talent identification, player education, and the overall preparation process across these age groups to ensure greater continuity and cohesion in youth development.