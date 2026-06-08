Europe sidelined from Iran nuclear talks: envoy

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said that European countries no longer play any meaningful role in the ongoing diplomatic efforts surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that the United States is deliberately excluding both its European allies and other major powers from the negotiation process.

In an interview with Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, Jalali stated that Tehran had been prepared to involve Moscow in efforts to resolve disputes over its nuclear activities, but said Washington opposed the participation of additional stakeholders.

“We were ready to invite our Russian colleagues to help resolve this issue, but Trump and the Americans were not interested,” Jalali said. “Trump wants to portray himself as the sole person capable of resolving the issue and is unwilling to grant any role to other participants.”

The Iranian envoy argued that the same approach has effectively marginalized the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“In reality, Europe currently has no place in these processes,” Jalali said. “Where is Europe now? One should not count on them. Trump is not prepared to give any role to his European partners because he wants to present himself as the only person capable of deciding this matter.”

Addressing concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities, Jalali reiterated Tehran’s long-standing position that it has never sought to develop nuclear weapons and therefore sees no reason to provide guarantees regarding a weapons program that, according to Iran, does not exist.

“We have never sought to make nuclear weapons,” he said, noting that numerous inspections conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have failed to produce evidence that Iran is pursuing a nuclear bomb.

The ambassador maintained that Iran’s uranium enrichment program has been driven by practical requirements and by the failure of other parties to honor their commitments. He said Tehran initially increased enrichment levels to produce fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor after being unable to secure the necessary fuel from foreign suppliers despite following established IAEA procedures.

Jalali added that further increases in enrichment activities came after the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and European parties failed to fulfill their obligations under the agreement.

Emphasizing Iran’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the envoy highlighted expanding cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the civilian nuclear sector. He noted that Russian companies are involved in the construction of additional units at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and that the two countries continue to broaden collaboration on nuclear energy projects.

The ambassador also described current Iran-Russia economic and banking relations as the strongest in the history of bilateral ties, pointing to the growing use of national currencies in trade transactions. He further expressed Tehran’s support for a visa-free regime for Russian citizens, saying Iran has already submitted proposals on the issue to Moscow.

On regional developments, Jalali revealed that Iran and Oman are discussing future arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz. While stressing that Tehran has no interest in keeping the strategic waterway closed, he said any future reopening would take place within a new framework agreed upon by Iran and Oman.

The ambassador also rejected Western media reports suggesting divisions within Iran’s leadership, insisting that the country’s political institutions remain united and fully operational.

