Historic Ayatollah Taleghani house to open as museum in late September

TEHRAN – The historic house of the late Ayatollah Mahmoud Taleghani in Alborz province is scheduled to be converted into a museum by the end of September, where documents, photographs and personal belongings associated with the prominent cleric and revolutionary figure will be displayed, a provincial cultural heritage official said.

Shahbaz Mahmoudi, deputy director for cultural heritage at the Alborz Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said the project aims to transform the historic residence into a cultural museum dedicated to preserving and presenting the life and legacy of Ayatollah Taleghani, one of the leading figures of Iran’s contemporary history.

The house is located in the town of Taleghan, which is situated about 166 kilometers northwest of Tehran and approximately 115 kilometers from Karaj, the provincial capital.

Mahmoudi said the residence is considered one of the province’s most significant historic buildings due to both its architectural value and its association with Ayatollah Taleghani, who played a key role in the events leading to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The property has already been registered on Iran’s National Heritage List, a designation that places it under official protection and underscores the responsibility of authorities to preserve and restore the site, he said.

“Today, our approach to historical monuments is based on reviving identity and reintegrating them into the cultural life of society,” Mahmoudi said. He added that the house could serve as a center for introducing visitors to Taleghani’s ideas, activities and contributions to Iran’s political and social developments.

As part of the restoration plan, provincial heritage officials recently held a meeting with one of Taleghani’s sons to discuss the renovation project, the reorganization of interior spaces and the display of documents and artifacts related to the late cleric.

Mahmoudi said the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts had allocated funding for the project, enabling restoration work and preparations for the museum to proceed according to schedule.

The museum is expected to feature a collection of historical documents, photographs, handwritten notes, books, manuscripts and other memorabilia connected to Ayatollah Taleghani. Officials say the exhibits will provide visitors with a broader understanding of his life, intellectual contributions and public activities.

Mahmoudi said the objective was not merely to restore the building but to create an active cultural institution capable of presenting part of Iran’s contemporary history to the public.

He added that preserving the homes of influential historical and cultural figures contributes to safeguarding a nation’s collective memory and cultural identity.

Provincial authorities also view the project as an opportunity to strengthen cultural tourism in Alborz province. According to Mahmoudi, museums and house museums dedicated to nationally significant figures can play an important role in increasing public awareness of contemporary history while expanding cultural tourism infrastructure.

Alborz province possesses a range of historical and cultural assets, and the restoration of landmark sites could help create new tourism routes and attract visitors interested in the country’s history, culture and intangible heritage, he said.

AM