Echoes of the past: Golden bracelet with an inscription older than itself

The pictured golden bracelet is a masterpiece of Neo-Elamite metalwork and a testament to the sophisticated craftsmanship of the period.

The jewel, being kept at the National Museum of Iran, consists of a central circular plaque flanked by two small oval loops, each attached via finely engineered hinges to a wide, open cuff. The entire surface is lavishly decorated with a combination of delicate gold filigree, granulation, repoussé work, and precisely set semi-precious stones.

The inlay work features a large domed stone at the center of the round plaque and seven smaller matching stones distributed across the loops and cuff. These highly polished rounded stones, with dark centers and light edges, are carved to resemble eyes—a motif laden with spiritual significance in the ancient Near East. The central stone is an agate; the eye effect is achieved through the natural banding of the stone, enhanced by the lapidary's careful selection and cutting of the material to emphasize concentric rings.

A Sumerian cuneiform inscription is visible on the reverse side of the inlaid central agate. The presence of this inscription, paleographically dated to the 14th century BCE reveals that the stone itself predates the bracelet by approximately eight hundred years. This extraordinary chronological gap indicates that the stone was preserved as a precious heirloom, passed down through generations, possibly for its perceived magical or apotropaic powers. The eye-shaped gem, functioning as an amulet to ward off evil, was not simply a decorative element but a ritually charged object imbued with centuries of ancestral authority. The decision to incorporate such an ancient artifact into a contemporary piece of royal jewelry speaks to a deliberate strategy of legitimization, linking the Neo-Elamite rulers of Ramhormoz to the long and venerable history of Elamite civilization. This tradition of curated antiquarianism, driven by the religious significance of eye-shaped stones and the prestige attached to heirlooms, continued in the region and is well-documented in the material culture of the subsequent Neo-Babylonian, Achaemenid, and Parthian periods.

The bracelet was discovered in situ during meticulous archaeological excavations of a tomb at the Jubaji site in Ramhormoz, a region of Khuzestan rich in Elamite history. The tomb contained the remains of two females of extraordinary status, interred in two bronze bathtub-shaped coffins—a distinctive Elamite burial practice for the elite. The younger, approximately seventeen years old, and the elder, between thirty and thirty-five, were accompanied by a rich assemblage of grave goods. This golden bracelet was found adorning the wrist of the younger princess. The wealth of the burial and the royal nature of the objects suggest both women belonged to the local Neo-Elamite royal dynasty, likely that of "Shutur-Nahhunte, son of Indadda," a king known from other inscriptions found in the region. The Jubaji discoveries offer a transformative new perspective on the Neo-Elamite period, highlighting the political and cultural significance of the Ramhormoz region as a vital center of Elamite power that persisted and even flourished after the decline of the traditional capital, Susa. The bracelet's craftsmanship, combining local Elamite techniques with the profound personal and historical value of its centerpiece, perfectly encapsulates the resilience and sophistication of Elamite artistic tradition at the close of the pre-Achaemenid era.

AM