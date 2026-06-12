Tehran honors winners of Trumpism art contest for defending global justice, peace

TEHRAN- The closing ceremony of the 3rd edition of the Trumpism International Cartoon and Caricature Contest was held at Tehran’s Valiasr Square on Wednesday night, bringing together cultural officials and artists to honor works that challenge global hegemony and unilateralism.

The event was attended by several prominent cultural figures and artists, including Seyyed Mohammad Naderi, head of the Revayat-e Fath Art and Cultural Organization; Ali-Asghar Jafari, deputy head of the Foundation for Preservation of Works and Values of Sacred Defense; and Mohammad-Baqer Alami, head of the Art and Cultural Organization of Tehran Municipality, Mehr reported.

In the "Trump Caricature" section, Hadi Asadi from Iran claimed the first prize, followed by Eden Rodriguez from Germany and Antonio Santos from Portugal. In the "Political Cartoon" category, Marcus from Brazil took the top spot, with Asier Sanz from Spain and Alireza Zakeri from Iran securing second and third places, respectively.

Addressing the gathering amidst a public crowd at the iconic square, Seyyed Masoud Shojai Tabatabai, the secretary of the contest, described the event as a powerful cultural tool to critique global arrogance and defend international justice.

"This artistic competition, featuring participants from 68 countries across five continents, proves once again that cartoons and caricatures remain one of the most effective cultural weapons to challenge hegemonic powers and behaviors that threaten global peace," Shojai Tabatabai stated.

He further explained that the artists competed in two main categories: "Political Cartoons" and "Caricature of Trump." Key themes included Trump's role in military escalations, support for military actions against oppressed nations—specifically the killing of people in Gaza—racism, anti-immigration policies, the violation of international treaties and threatening the freedom of media and independent journalists.

Explaining the perspective of the participating artists, Shojai Tabatabai noted that the submitted works do not limit Trumpism to a single person or administration; rather, they present it as a symbol of warmongering, economic pressure, censorship, and disregard for the rights of nations.

"These works are not intended to entertain," the secretary emphasized. "They are 'visual indictments' designed to keep the collective memory of nations alive in the face of violence and systemic injustice."

“The judging of the works in this edition was carried out by a team consisting of prominent domestic and international artists, including Bahram Azimi, Arash Foroughi, Nicolas Lesage, and Brokovich," he added.

He noted that previous editions of the contest in 2017 and 2019 drew significant international media attention, cementing the event's status as a globally recognized platform for critical art.

During the ceremony, veteran cartoonist Mohammad Hossein Niroumand also took the stage to criticize the political bias within international cultural institutions. He argued that many global organizations often align their cultural recognitions with the political interests of powerful states, rather than purely artistic merit.

The 3rd Trumpism contest was organized by the Revayat-e Fath Art and Cultural Organization, the Artistic and Cinematic Organization for Sacred Defense and Resistance, the Iran Cartoon House, and the Iran Cartoon website.

The event is rooted in confronting and critiquing the aggressive policies of the US President Donald Trump. It also aims to expose the destructive nature of his administration’s actions and to mobilize artists worldwide to participate in this ideological battle through powerful visual commentary.

Photo: Alireza Zakeri (L) from Iran receives an award from Seyyed Masoud Shojai Tabatabai during the closing ceremony of the 3rd Trumpism International Cartoon and Caricature Contest at Tehran’s Valiasr Square, June 10, 2026.

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