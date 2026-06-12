Iran to withdraw from 2026 Novi Sad WSPS Grand Prix

TEHRAN - Iran’s national para shooting team has been forced to withdraw from the upcoming 2026 Novi Sad World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) Grand Prix after failing to obtain entry visas in time for the competition.

Head coach Fatollah Delfani confirmed that the event, scheduled to begin on June 16 in Serbia, serves as a qualification tournament for both the Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games and the World Championships in South Korea. The competition features the 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol, and 50m rifle events.

“We were scheduled to travel on June 15 with a squad of eight athletes,” Delfani said. “Unfortunately, as of today, the visas have not been issued. With the Serbian Embassy closed over the weekend, it is now practically impossible for the team to make the trip.”

The cancellation is a significant setback for Iran’s para shooters, who were targeting valuable qualification opportunities ahead of two major international events.

Delfani, however, remains hopeful about the team’s next chance to secure qualification spots.

“The final opportunity to earn qualification for para shooting will come at the Serbia World Cup later in July,” he explained. “In addition to qualification events, athlete classification will also take place there. The federation and the National Paralympic Committee are making every effort to ensure the team can participate, and we hope there will be no issues this time.”

The coach also revealed that three athletes, including Paralympic champion and world-renowned shooter Sareh Javanmardi, had been expected to pursue qualification quotas in the 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol, and 50m rifle disciplines at the Serbia Grand Prix.

“Unfortunately, the visas were not issued, and the athletes have lost this important opportunity,” Delfani added.