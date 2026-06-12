US containment strategy in West Asia

BERLIN- Israel, armed by the U.S., is starving Gaza and pushing the yellow line inside to occupy 70% of the besieged and terribly battered coastal enclave.

My Gaza contact reconfirmed that the only crossing into Gaza is the southernmost Salam Abu Karem via Israel. Rafah is being closed.

The Zionist entity has lowered the daily number of trucks down to 60-70, which is 10% of what was written in the fraudulent so-called “ceasefire” on October 10, 2025. The consequence is SLOW starvation.

The world remembers former prime minister Ehud Olmert announcing the Gaza siege: “We will let them go hungry – but not starve”. Successor Netanyahu first took to starving, then noticed that slow starvation is far more devastating in his multiple efforts to undermine civil life in Gaza.

Water is being withheld, too. Still, the Zionist criminals explode whole buildings. Rats are eating sleeping babies at night and deadly tired parents waking up from their cries. Useless cheap tents offer no protection.

To my best understanding and analysis, the Gazans are the first wholly traumatized population in the world. Nowadays, fantastic new healing techniques are available – but first, peace, stability, and lots of humanitarian aid are needed most.

And the Zionists have raised the level of brutalities against the West Bank to “make good” on Iran-imposed prohibition of strikes against densely populated Dahiyeh region in Beirut. The case numbers clearly indicate this in the last days.

However, it has not stopped brutal bombardments and explosions of whole settlement complexes, apartments, houses, or ancient sites in southern Lebanon.

The U.S. has just bombed 2 water reservoirs in Iran and threatened more. That is a very bad precedent.

Sustainable solutions proposal

The question is how to deal correctly and sustainably with these challenges.

Iran has taken a very sound decision in separating the two otherwise inseparable gangster enemies, the Zionist entity and the US, that I call “USrael,” and punish both separately for their specific crimes.

Zionist entity against Palestine and Lebanon

As for the Zionist aggression and ultra-brutal oppression of Palestine, especially Gaza – and the proven level of political corruption in the whole world, not to act stronger against ongoing genocide – Hezbollah has taken up the heroic fight against an enemy who knows no legal boundaries.

Israel’s minister of interior, security and police, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is a convicted terrorist. He loves hanging Palestinian prisoners. Recently, he widened torture to foreign Sumud activists. And now he threatens families and children of Hezbollah members at their homes.

Around 740’000 Zionists, mostly armed settlers supported by 8000 to 10000 Zionist soldiers, confront 3.3 million unarmed Palestinians in the West Bank. The problem is two-fold:

Hezbollah’s task of defending their Lebanon home is already very tough, since the Israeli occupation army has so much more personnel, arms, and, most of all, ACCESS to more support than Hezbollah.

When the U.S. wanted regime change in Libya, they invented “responsibility to protect”, R2P. The execution and result of this anti-civilization intervention have shocked the world. Libya will need decades to recover.

In this situation, SCO and BRICS are called to ponder the idea of supporting more protection for the Gazans and, for that matter, the whole West Bank. Iran is the number one expert country for the protection of Palestine. So, as a first step, declaring ALL of southern Lebanon, including Beirut, off limits for Zionist aggression, seems a viable solution while deliberations are ongoing in friendly quarters.

Lebanon AND Gaza seek immediate and complete withdrawal of Zionist forces from their land and total opening of borders for help from the outside world. That is their right. Iran is their only hope left in this world.

Even the US population grows to understand that this is the only workable “path to just peace” in the region. As we understand, the “Greater Israel” project will not stop at Lebanese or Gazan borders. It appears to be self-evident. It’s wiser to stop the Zionists where they are RIGHT NOW. Enough is enough.

U.S. policies and their betrayed Arab vassals

Today, Donald Trump, the least supported U.S. President, has announced plans to destroy more of Iran, bridges and POWER STATIONS. Certain water reservoirs were already targeted.

In the past, Iran has very correctly and legally turned against the complicit Arab vassal supporters and their facilities. But the level of “USrael” lack of restraint, unscrupulousness, and criminality leads to a much-needed reconsideration: All Muslim populations all over the world sympathize deeply and strongly with their oppressed brothers in Palestine and Lebanon – the same as the growing vast global overall majority.

The U.S. and its allies do not care about these Muslims and others. In fact, they try their best to oppress them. Infamous specialists are serving in the rank and file of the Berlin police. Germany is a U.S. colony; a USrael colony for that matter.

Retaliation strategy for protection of Iranian water and energy installations, including oil and gas infrastructure, needs a “non-Rothschild” strategy, as we understand: The global Rothschild gang wants a devastating global crash of finance and economy sectors.

Appropriate answers to attacks on water and energy installations, including oil and gas infrastructure, may therefore be a shift in strategic targeting: concentrating the fire on US interests ONLY.

To begin with: sinking American ships. Only the infamous aircraft carrier “USS Gerald R Ford” may wait; it’s beyond repair, and the poor guys obliged to still serve on board are pondering ideas of leaving the military anyway.

