Iran-India agricultural cooperation should expand to a strategic level: Iranian minister

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh and India's Minister of Agriculture, in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, while reviewing global challenges of food security, emphasized the development of strategic cooperation between the two countries in agriculture, food security, technology, and sustainable development.

Nouri, in his meeting with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, India's Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, while appreciating the proper hospitality of the Indian government and people at the BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, emphasized the importance of this meeting in strengthening cooperation among developing countries.

In this meeting, the Minister of Agriculture referred to the sensitive situation in the region and the consequences of recent aggressions and tensions, stating: Food security is one of the most important pillars of stability for countries and societies, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite existing pressures and challenges, has been able to maintain the country's food security at a desirable level through careful planning and the efforts of operators, producers, and those active in the agricultural sector.

Nouri, emphasizing the historical, cultural, and civilizational commonalities between the two countries, stated: The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to begin a new chapter of agricultural cooperation with India, and holding a joint agricultural committee in Tehran can be a turning point in the development of bilateral relations.

Necessity of expanding Iran-India agricultural cooperation

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, India's Minister of Agriculture, in this meeting also expressed satisfaction with the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran's delegation at the BRICS meeting, described the relations between the two countries as deep-rooted and strategic, and said: India attaches special importance to expanding cooperation with Iran in agriculture, modern technologies, scientific research, and sustainable development.

Referring to the abundant capacities of the two countries in agriculture and food security, he emphasized the necessity of using existing opportunities to enhance the level of cooperation and announced his country's readiness to pursue joint agreements and develop operational cooperation.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized continuing dialogues, accelerating the implementation of past agreements, and utilizing BRICS capacities to expand South-South cooperation in agriculture and food security.

Meanwhile on June 7, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Atabak, in a meeting with the Minister of Heavy Industries of India, emphasized the expansion of economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, the two sides, referring to the extensive capacities existing in the economic relations between Iran and India, examined solutions for developing bilateral cooperation and removing obstacles facing economic activists.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, in this meeting while emphasizing the importance of strengthening mechanisms for joint cooperation, called for holding the meeting of the joint trade working group of the two countries as soon as possible, and considered this meeting as a suitable platform for following up on agreements, identifying new cooperation opportunities, and increasing the volume of economic exchanges.

He also stressed the need to facilitate the issuance of business visas for economic activists of the two countries and said that facilitating the movement of traders and investors can play an important role in developing economic relations and increasing private sector interactions.

The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade further, referring to the importance of joint investments, emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of the Indian side's investment commitments in Iran and called for utilizing available capacities for implementing joint projects and developing long-term economic cooperation.

In another part of this meeting, the development of a direct flight network between major cities of Iran and India was emphasized. The two sides believed that increasing direct flights and creating balance in the aviation relations of the two countries can pave the way for the development of tourism, facilitation of business travel, and expansion of economic and cultural cooperation.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of consultations and strengthening of joint cooperation in various economic and trade fields, and agreed to make maximum use of available capacities to enhance the level of relations between Iran and India.

As previously reported, at a conference on commercial opportunities between Iran and India, held on the sidelines of Iran Expo 2025, in May 2025, officials and business representatives from both countries emphasized the need to diversify trade and familiarize Iranian businesses with international trade models.

According to Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the “Iran–India Trade Opportunities and Capacities Conference” brought together Hossein Bamiri, Iran’s commercial attaché in India; Khalid Khan, a member of the Iran Trade Center in Mumbai; and several trade delegations from both nations.

Bamiri said Iran’s exports to India over the past decade have largely been limited to a narrow range of products including dates, pistachios, almonds, and petrochemicals, with little diversification in the export basket.

Highlighting the mismatch between the two countries’ trade potential and current volumes, Bamiri urged Iranian businesses to pursue not just goods exports but also services. “This requires a stronger Iranian presence in international trade fairs,” he added.

He also stressed that Iranian traders and manufacturers must align their corporate structures with global standards and gain a deeper understanding of international trade models. “Proper marketing and consistent participation in international events are key,” Bamiri said.

Khalid Khan said efforts are underway to usher in a new phase of commercial relations between India and Iran. “We aim to showcase the capabilities of both nations on a broader scale,” he said, adding that India-Iran trade could flourish further if Chabahar Port became more accessible to Indian traders. “Such progress depends on sound policies and timely cooperation,” he noted.

Also speaking at the event, Masoud Ebrahim Shah, a former advisor to the Malaysian prime minister, called India’s export potential “unparalleled” and described trade exhibitions as a strategic platform for future commercial development.

Meanwhile, Head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Mahmoud Najafi Arab met with Indian Ambassador Rudra Gaurav Shresth to explore avenues for expanding economic ties between Iran and India, with both sides emphasizing the need to prioritize the exchange of non-sanctioned goods.

The meeting, held at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, also included the TCCIMA Secretary General and the head of the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, who accompanied the Indian ambassador. Discussions focused on enhancing provincial-level economic cooperation led by business chambers.

MA