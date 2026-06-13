“Harry Potter” on stage at Tehran’s Mehregan Theater

TEHRAN – The play “Harry Potter,” directed by Shayan Bahmani, is currently being staged at Mehregan Theater in Tehran.

This production tells the story of Harry Potter’s life, based on the first four novels of “Harry Potter” by J. K. Rowling, Mehr reported.

The cast includes Sina Salighehdar, Mania Moghadam, Ali Eftekhari, Mehrzad Jafari, Sepehr Farzad, Afshin Davoudi, Negin Parva, Pedram Sadeghi, Milad Mortazavi, Sina Bagheri, Alireza Hafezi, Farhan Haghighian, Omid Azadkhani, Iman Rahimdel, Mehrab Rezaei, Ali Yavar, Shida Bakhtiari, Mahsa Safari, Ilya Shokrgozar, Mehdi Kabiri, Hossein Kabiri, Ilya Jafari, and Asal Hemmati, among others.

“Harry Potter” is a series of seven children's fantasy novels written by British author J. K. Rowling. The novels chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, among others, all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The main story arc concerns Harry's conflict with Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who intends to become immortal, overthrow the wizard governing body known as the Ministry of Magic, and subjugate all wizards and non-magical people, known in-universe as Muggles.

The series was originally published in English by Bloomsbury in the United Kingdom and Scholastic Press in the United States. A series of many genres, including fantasy, drama, coming-of-age fiction, and the British school story (which includes elements of mystery, thriller, adventure, horror, and romance), the world of “Harry Potter” explores numerous themes and includes many cultural meanings and references. Major themes in the series include prejudice, corruption, madness, love, and death.

Since the release of the first novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,” in 1997, the books have found immense popularity and commercial success worldwide. They have attracted a wide adult audience as well as younger readers and are widely considered cornerstones of modern literature.

As of February 2023, the books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide, making them the best-selling book series in history, available in dozens of languages.

Warner Bros. Pictures adapted the original seven books into an eight-part namesake film series. In 2016, the total value of the Harry Potter franchise was estimated at $25 billion, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

The success of the books and films has allowed the “Harry Potter” franchise to expand with numerous derivative works, a travelling exhibition that premiered in Chicago in 2009, a studio tour in London that opened in 2012, a digital platform on which J. K. Rowling updates the series with new information and insight, and a trilogy of spin-off films premiering in November 2016 with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” among many other developments. Themed attractions, collectively known as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, have been built at several Universal Destinations & Experiences amusement parks around the world.

“Harry Potter” will remain on stage until June 27 at Mehregan Theater located at No. 3, Farhangi (Behnam) Alley, Vesal Shirazi St., Enqelab St.

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