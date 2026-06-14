Bahrouzi Rad focused on Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics

TEHRAN - Iranian paracanoe athlete Shahla Bahrouzi Rad says her primary focus is now on qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, while also criticizing the exclusion of several sports from the upcoming Asian Para Games in Japan.

At the previous edition of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, Iran achieved a historic second-place finish behind China, marking the country's best-ever result in the competition. According to Bahrouzi Rad, that achievement may have influenced decisions made by the next host nation.

Speaking exclusively to Tehran Times, Bahrouzi Rad first reflected on her recent success at the 2026 Asian Paracanoe Championships.

“The Asian Championships were held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, and I was able to win the gold medal in the women’s KL3 500m while also claiming silver in the KL3 200m. The level of competition was very high, with all countries fielding their top athletes. Fortunately, I achieved my goal in the event,” she said.

The Iranian paddler also expressed disappointment over the host country's decisions regarding the upcoming Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

“The Games in Nagoya will be held without paracanoe and chess. In the previous edition, Iran finished runner-up while Japan placed third. Unfortunately, the organizers have used their hosting privilege to remove several sports in which they are not strong medal contenders. Japan wants to improve its position and at least secure second place in the medal standings. In my opinion, that is one of the main reasons these events have been excluded,” Bahrouzi Rad stated.

Looking ahead to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games, the Asian champion emphasized her long-term ambitions.

“The Paralympics is a major goal for every athlete. Decisions regarding participation and qualification pathways are made by the federation and the National Paralympic Committee, but our responsibility as athletes is to continue training and competing consistently. We must earn the necessary ranking points and qualification standards to secure a place at the Games. I hope all Iranian athletes achieve success on the international stage,” she concluded.